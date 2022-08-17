ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns

A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

