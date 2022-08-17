Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%
Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
CNBC
Record jump in German producer prices adds to gloomy outlook
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter as soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions cause a gloomy outlook for Europe's largest economy, according to its finance ministry. Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas and...
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
Wonder who Liz Truss will reward with a job or punish with exile? History can tell us
With Liz Truss apparently so far ahead in the Tory leadership contest, talk is inevitably turning to who she will appoint to her first cabinet. Kwasi Kwarteng, an ideological soulmate since he and Truss helped write the state-shrinkers’ bible, Britannia Unchained, is routinely tipped as her chancellor, while her old friend and karaoke partner, Thérèse Coffey, seems destined (depending on who you believe) to become home secretary or chief whip. Top jobs are also expected to go to former leadership contenders Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat, all of whom backed Truss after falling by the wayside. Kemi Badenoch may pay a price for not jumping on the Truss bandwagon but few expect her to miss out entirely.
RELATED PEOPLE
This is not the 1970s. Tory pledges to cut taxes are absurd
Whenever I told him things were going from bad to worse, my father used to nod sagely and say: “It was ever thus.” However, I wonder what he would have said now about the state of the country and the “governing” Conservative party. In a leadership...
UK's Liz Truss would review financial watchdogs' roles, says source
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, wants to examine the roles of the country's three financial regulators as part of a review, a source close to her leadership campaign said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Chile's SQM Expects Strong Lithium Demand Despite Price Pressures
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Chilean miner SQM saw demand for lithium soar in the last quarter and expects the trend to continue despite price pressures, its executives said during an earnings call on Thursday. The company forecasts global lithium demand will grow 35% through 2022, according to a presentation shared during...
Oil giant’s lobbying firm provided ‘admin support’ to MPs investigating energy crisis
A lobbying firm whose clients include the oil giant BP provided “administrative support” to a committee of Conservative MPs conducting an inquiry into the energy crisis. Crowne Associates took meeting minutes and helped compile reports for the 1922 backbench committee on business, energy and industrial strategy. The influential sub-committee, chaired by the former business secretary Andrea Leadsom, went on to recommend policies sympathetic to the oil and gas industry, including calling for a loosening of planning laws to enable fracking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marketmind: Japan inflation could pile pressure on yen, BOJ
Aug 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Inflation figures from Japan, which could put the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy under even more intense scrutiny, and a smattering of Chinese earnings are the juiciest morsels for investors in Asia to get their teeth into on Friday.
TechCrunch
Paris-based Koolboks closes $2.5M seed round to scale solar refrigeration across Africa
Companies such as Koolboks are providing an alternative by creating a solution that can generate refrigeration without power. The sustainable cooling company, which offers accessible cold storage solutions to businesses across Africa, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. Nigeria-based growth equity fund Aruwa Capital Management led the round with...
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index unexpectedly rises in August
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly accelerated in August to the briskest pace since April and firms reported input price pressures eased to the lowest since late 2020.
Tory jitters about Truss: ‘She will just come across as Boris without the charm’
With just two weeks to go before Liz Truss is expected to be crowned as the new Tory leader and prime minister, a large number of Conservative MPs are suffering a serious bout of the jitters about their own futures this weekend. One reason is that while a clear majority...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Markets Left in Limbo
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A week of conflicting U.S. economic signals was made little clearer by Wednesday's readout of July's Federal Reserve meeting and leaves markets looking overseas for more clues. Fed meeting minutes were read with a dovish tint...
Marketmind: Investors eye Aussie jobs data, digest Fed minutes
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An insight into health of Australia's labor market is the main focal point for markets in Asia on Thursday, with an otherwise light regional macro and corporate calendar allowing investors to digest the latest incoming signals from the United States.
TechCrunch
German startups could use more venture capital, but Germany’s government has a plan
Reading recently about Germany’s €30 billion plan for its startups, I was intrigued. Did the country start to envy La French Tech? Is it hoping to rival post-Brexit U.K.? Perhaps both, but it also has a national goal — making sure that profits from homegrown successes stay home. Let’s explore. — Anna.
BBC
Belfast artist surprised at viral success of Tory leadership mural
A Belfast artist has spoken about his surprise after his mural of the Tory leadership contenders went viral following their hustings on Wednesday. Ciaran Gallagher began painting the image at Hill Street before he knew Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak would be arriving in Northern Ireland. He thought it might...
US News and World Report
Strikes Bring London's Transport Network to a Halt
LONDON (Reuters) -London's transport network ground to a halt on Friday as train and bus workers held strikes over pay and conditions, the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages. All London Underground and Overground train lines were suspended or part suspended and...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
Comments / 0