ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%

Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Record jump in German producer prices adds to gloomy outlook

Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter as soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions cause a gloomy outlook for Europe's largest economy, according to its finance ministry. Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Wonder who Liz Truss will reward with a job or punish with exile? History can tell us

With Liz Truss apparently so far ahead in the Tory leadership contest, talk is inevitably turning to who she will appoint to her first cabinet. Kwasi Kwarteng, an ideological soulmate since he and Truss helped write the state-shrinkers’ bible, Britannia Unchained, is routinely tipped as her chancellor, while her old friend and karaoke partner, Thérèse Coffey, seems destined (depending on who you believe) to become home secretary or chief whip. Top jobs are also expected to go to former leadership contenders Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat, all of whom backed Truss after falling by the wayside. Kemi Badenoch may pay a price for not jumping on the Truss bandwagon but few expect her to miss out entirely.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
US News and World Report

Chile's SQM Expects Strong Lithium Demand Despite Price Pressures

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Chilean miner SQM saw demand for lithium soar in the last quarter and expects the trend to continue despite price pressures, its executives said during an earnings call on Thursday. The company forecasts global lithium demand will grow 35% through 2022, according to a presentation shared during...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Oil giant’s lobbying firm provided ‘admin support’ to MPs investigating energy crisis

A lobbying firm whose clients include the oil giant BP provided “administrative support” to a committee of Conservative MPs conducting an inquiry into the energy crisis. Crowne Associates took meeting minutes and helped compile reports for the 1922 backbench committee on business, energy and industrial strategy. The influential sub-committee, chaired by the former business secretary Andrea Leadsom, went on to recommend policies sympathetic to the oil and gas industry, including calling for a loosening of planning laws to enable fracking.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Food Prices#Cost Of Living#Living Costs#Chocolate#Business Industry#Uk#Bbc News Soaring#The Bank Of England
Reuters

Marketmind: Japan inflation could pile pressure on yen, BOJ

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Inflation figures from Japan, which could put the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy under even more intense scrutiny, and a smattering of Chinese earnings are the juiciest morsels for investors in Asia to get their teeth into on Friday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Markets Left in Limbo

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A week of conflicting U.S. economic signals was made little clearer by Wednesday's readout of July's Federal Reserve meeting and leaves markets looking overseas for more clues. Fed meeting minutes were read with a dovish tint...
STOCKS
Reuters

Marketmind: Investors eye Aussie jobs data, digest Fed minutes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An insight into health of Australia's labor market is the main focal point for markets in Asia on Thursday, with an otherwise light regional macro and corporate calendar allowing investors to digest the latest incoming signals from the United States.
ECONOMY
BBC

Belfast artist surprised at viral success of Tory leadership mural

A Belfast artist has spoken about his surprise after his mural of the Tory leadership contenders went viral following their hustings on Wednesday. Ciaran Gallagher began painting the image at Hill Street before he knew Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak would be arriving in Northern Ireland. He thought it might...
VISUAL ART
US News and World Report

Strikes Bring London's Transport Network to a Halt

LONDON (Reuters) -London's transport network ground to a halt on Friday as train and bus workers held strikes over pay and conditions, the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages. All London Underground and Overground train lines were suspended or part suspended and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns

A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy