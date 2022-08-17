ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

SFGate

Rodgers' RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Washington-San Diego Runs

Nationals second. CJ Abrams grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Brandon Drury. Lane Thomas homers to center field. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Brandon Drury. Victor Robles lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Miami-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Mookie Betts grounds out to shallow infield, Jon Berti to Lewin Diaz. Trea Turner singles to shallow infield. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Trea Turner to second. Will Smith homers to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Joey Wendle to Lewin Diaz. Max Muncy strikes out swinging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
SFGate

San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Rockies third. Wynton Bernard grounds out to third base, J.D. Davis to Brandon Belt. Jose Iglesias singles to left field. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow center field. Jose Iglesias to second. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep right field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Jose Iglesias scores. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Brendan Rodgers to third. Charlie Blackmon out at home. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Randal Grichuk out at third. Brendan Rodgers scores.
MLB
SFGate

Houston-Atlanta Runs

Astros fifth. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Christian Vazquez strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena homers to center field. Chas McCormick walks. Jake Meyers walks. Chas McCormick to second. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1,...
MLB
SFGate

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Reds third. Austin Romine grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Bligh Madris. Jake Fraley walks. Jonathan India grounds out to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Bligh Madris. Jake Fraley to second. Kyle Farmer reaches on error. Jake Fraley scores. Throwing error by Oneil Cruz. Mike Moustakas pops out to shortstop to Oneil Cruz.
MLB
SFGate

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Ten_FG Bullock 32, 5:58. Drive: 13 plays, 78 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Willis 18 pass to Fitzpatrick; Willis 10 run; Willis 11 pass to Philips on 3rd-and-5; Willis 24 run; Haskins 10 run. Tennessee 3, Tampa Bay 0. Ten_FG Bullock 49, 4:14. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:57. Tennessee 6,...
TAMPA, FL

