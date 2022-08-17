ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Grohl Sits in With Beck for Seals and Crofts’ Classic ‘Summer Breeze’ at L.A.’s Tiny Largo Theater

By Jeff Miller
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZf8U_0hK9e6mv00

Dave Grohl made one of his first public appearances since the March death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, appearing Tuesday night at the tiny Largo theater in Los Angeles to sing the iconic guitar riff of Seals and Crofts ’ yacht-rock classic “Summer Breeze” alongside headliner Beck , who was also joined onstage by Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D , producer Greg Kurstin and actor-musician John C. Reilley.

The seemingly impromptu sit-in was part of a benefit show organized by Judd Apatow for the organization Victims First , which donates money to families of victims of mass casualty events, and is part of an ongoing series of benefits Apatow is organizing at the theater, which has a capacity of 280.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles)

Beck was the only performer announced for the night, which was already star-studded before the Grohl appearance: comedian Pete Holmes and Apatow bantered back and forth to open the show, followed by a short set by Tenacious D that culminated in a faithful singalong of REO Speedwagon’s “I’m Gonna Keep on Loving You” to rapturous applause.

Sarah Silverman tried out new material before Beck entered, acoustic guitar in tow, for a set featuring some of his deep-cut classics, including “Cyanide Breathmint” (played as a request for attendee Eric Andre) and “Debra,” with longtime collaborator Kurstin on keys.

Black and Reilley helped out on a ramshackle run-through of the “Mellow Gold” cut “Truckdriving Neighbors Downstairs” before the gang started into “Summer Breeze” Grohl strided in just in time to sing the short guitar part, met by amazed whoops and a semi-standing ovation from the stunned audience.

“Summer Breeze” didn’t blow in out of nowhere: The ’70s smash reentered the public consciousness this summer after the news of Jim Seals’ death in June.

The night at Largo was rounded out with a Grohl-less run-through of the Rolling Stones classic “Dead Flowers,” with Reilley taking on lead vocal duties.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Largo (@largolosangeles)

Grohl is next scheduled to appear during two tributes to Hawkins in London and Los Angeles in September before playing as part of the James Gang reunion in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 13.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Jack Black
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Pete Holmes
Person
Beck
Person
Kyle Gass
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Seals And Crofts#Tiny Largo Theater#Victims First
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Shouts Out Chapel Hart After Latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

As if life couldn’t get any sweeter for Chapel Hart as the group awaits their America’s Got Talent fate. Another country music great gave them a social media shoutout. After their audition last month, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn sent their love to Chapel Hart. Then after Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent semifinal round, Tanya Tucker posted a video about these women from small-town Mississippi who are hitting the big time.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message

Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy