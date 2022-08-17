ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SFGate

Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night. Pickett, who threw...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Las_Zam.White 2 run (Carlson kick), 9:08. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Stidham 16 pass to T.Johnson; Stidham 8 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-6; Stidham 14 pass to Horsted on 3rd-and-18; Stidham 15 pass to Horsted on 4th-and-4; Stidham 18 pass to K.Cole on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Miami 0.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sudfeld, 49ers beat Vikings 17-7 in battle of backups

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A week of joint practices in Minnesota allowed the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers to evaluate their starters in a controlled environment. Their preseason game Saturday night was all about the backups. Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Ten_FG Bullock 32, 5:58. Drive: 13 plays, 78 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Willis 18 pass to Fitzpatrick; Willis 10 run; Willis 11 pass to Philips on 3rd-and-5; Willis 24 run; Haskins 10 run. Tennessee 3, Tampa Bay 0. Ten_FG Bullock 49, 4:14. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:57. Tennessee 6,...
TAMPA, FL
Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

Jac_FG Santoso 53, 2:16. Drive: 10 plays, 37 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Lawrence 16 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 12 run on 3rd-and-8. Jacksonville 3, Pittsburgh 0. Jac_FG Santoso 25, 6:06. Drive: 15 plays, 83 yards, 8:02. Key Plays: Etienne 10 run; Lawrence 14 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 10 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 12 pass to Z.Jones; Lawrence 22 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 6, Pittsburgh 0.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
