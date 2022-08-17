Read full article on original website
Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenny Pickett’s second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition. Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night. Pickett, who threw...
Las Vegas 15, Miami 13
Las_Zam.White 2 run (Carlson kick), 9:08. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Stidham 16 pass to T.Johnson; Stidham 8 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-6; Stidham 14 pass to Horsted on 3rd-and-18; Stidham 15 pass to Horsted on 4th-and-4; Stidham 18 pass to K.Cole on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Miami 0.
Sudfeld, 49ers beat Vikings 17-7 in battle of backups
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A week of joint practices in Minnesota allowed the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers to evaluate their starters in a controlled environment. Their preseason game Saturday night was all about the backups. Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the...
Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3
Ten_FG Bullock 32, 5:58. Drive: 13 plays, 78 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Willis 18 pass to Fitzpatrick; Willis 10 run; Willis 11 pass to Philips on 3rd-and-5; Willis 24 run; Haskins 10 run. Tennessee 3, Tampa Bay 0. Ten_FG Bullock 49, 4:14. Drive: 4 plays, 0 yards, 00:57. Tennessee 6,...
Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15
Jac_FG Santoso 53, 2:16. Drive: 10 plays, 37 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Lawrence 16 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 12 run on 3rd-and-8. Jacksonville 3, Pittsburgh 0. Jac_FG Santoso 25, 6:06. Drive: 15 plays, 83 yards, 8:02. Key Plays: Etienne 10 run; Lawrence 14 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 10 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 12 pass to Z.Jones; Lawrence 22 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 6, Pittsburgh 0.
Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Percentages: FG .466, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Simms 2-7, Thomas 1-2, Cunningham 1-4, DeShields 1-4, Davis 0-3, Gustafson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 13 (DeShields 6, Cunningham 2, Davis 2, B.Turner, R.Gray, Simms). Steals: 5 (DeShields 2, Davis, Gustafson, Thomas). Technical...
