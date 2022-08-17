Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
DL-Online
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
mprnews.org
Twenty years later, Fosston's police force returns
A tour of the Fosston Police Department takes just minutes. There's the chief’s office, a small workroom for officers and a short wall of historical photos marking the law enforcement presence dating to the first marshal appointed in 1889. Dustin Manecke is the first chief of police for the...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DL-Online
Letter: Please leave 'culture wars' political issues out of county politics
While townships are our most local level of government and a very important place for our democracy to be exercised, our non-partisan County Board is as well. I respectfully ask – no, I plead – with our commissioners and candidates for County Board to stick to the many important issues facing Becker County and leave behind the “culture wars” political issues that have led us to have such division in our state and national politics.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
DL-Online
'Thrill of live performance' drew Holmes Theatre's new executive director to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — The Historic Holmes Theatre is under new leadership as it heads into its 20th season of bringing the arts to lakes area residents. Iowa native Rustin Lippincott took the reins as the Holmes Theatre's executive director on Aug. 1. He succeeded Amy Stoller Stearns, who had filled that role since 2003.
valleynewslive.com
‘Do you concede the battle to win the war?’: Fargo School Board says there is no room for hate as they reinstate Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Pledge of Allegiance will once again be said before Fargo School Board meetings, after an 8-to-1 vote at a special meeting tonight. This comes just over a week after a separate vote not to say it was met with national backlash. “Do you...
fargoinc.com
We’re Excited For These Developments! And you should be as well.
There are a lot of great things happening in the Fargo-Moorhead area to be excited about, and the plethora of real estate development is a big part of that. The list below is by no means comprehensive or a “best of” list, and we encourage you to look for more development highlights in future issues. However, the following developments are certainly ones we should all be excited about!
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
DL-Online
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
DL-Online
Correction: County and city donating a combined $500,000 towards new Food Pantry building
Becker County and Detroit Lakes are contributing a combined $500,000 toward the new Becker County Food Pantry building. A recent story on the project incorrectly stated that the county is donating $500,000, but each entity is contributing $250,000 of their federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the new building.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
lakesarearadio.net
Adam Thielen Launches Limited Edition ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
MINNEAPOLIS (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes native and Minnesota Viking wide receiver Adam Thielen has teamed up with Hy-Vee for an exclusive new cereal created in partnership with Thielen and the Thielen Foundation. Thielen’s First Down Flakes are available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout Minnesota this month. This limited-edition...
kvrr.com
Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police investigating woman’s death as possible overdose
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is dead and Fargo Police is investigating what lead up to it. Police were called to the 2600 block of Pacific Dr. S. Wednesday evening shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. Shortly after arriving on scene, first responders declared the woman had passed away.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
