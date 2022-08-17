(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.

