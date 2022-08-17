Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia jails Leeds university student for 34 YEARS because she had a Twitter account and followed dissident activists
A Saudi student at Leeds University who returned to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissident activists. Salma al-Shebab, 34, was accused of using Twitter to 'cause public unrest and destabilise civil and...
Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison
Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years in prison
A court in military-run Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison after convicting her on four extra counts of corruption, state media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case
Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Putin says he's 'ready to offer' allies, including in Latin America, the 'most modern' military weaponry
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country is ready to distribute advanced weaponry across the globe, including in Latin America, which he says is superior to other weapons systems. "Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
India frees 11 men convicted of gang-raping pregnant Muslim woman
Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.
Albert Woodfox, held in solitary confinement for 43 years, dies aged 75
Member of ‘Angola Three’ was wrongfully convicted of 1972 murder of Louisiana prison guard and released only in 2016
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
Hezbollah threatens to 'sever' the hand of Israel if it attempts to tap disputed offshore gas
The leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon issued a warning to Israel about attempting to tap offshore gas reserves in disputed waters between the two countries, further complicating U.S. attempts to mediate the dispute. "The hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed," Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of...
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
