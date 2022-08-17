ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Abducted Billionaire Sentenced to 13 Years in Chinese Prison

Canadian-Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison in China on Friday after being found guilty of a series of financial crimes. His investment company, Tomorrow Holding, was also hit with an $8 billion fine. A Shanghai court ruled that Xiao and his business had “severely violated financial management order” and “hurt state financial security” through crimes including illegally obtaining public deposits, bribery, breach of trust, and the illegal use of funds. The trial was the first public appearance of Xiao since 2017, when he was seized from his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Hong Kong. He’d been staying there for years while on the run from Chinese authorities. Read it at Bloomberg News
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
CNN

'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins CNN’s New Day to discuss the recent arrest of an armed man near her family’s home in Brooklyn, New York. Alinejad was also targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot last year by Iranian nationals after speaking out against the Iranian regime. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any involvement, calling the accusation “baseless and ridiculous,” according to semi-official Iranian state media.
BROOKLYN, NY
