DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
DL-Online
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
lakesarearadio.net
Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
DL-Online
'Thrill of live performance' drew Holmes Theatre's new executive director to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — The Historic Holmes Theatre is under new leadership as it heads into its 20th season of bringing the arts to lakes area residents. Iowa native Rustin Lippincott took the reins as the Holmes Theatre's executive director on Aug. 1. He succeeded Amy Stoller Stearns, who had filled that role since 2003.
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
lakesarearadio.net
Ojibwe Forests Rally Returns to Detroit Lakes this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KBRF) – — The Ojibwe Forests Rally is happening this Friday (August 19th) and Saturday (August 20th). Erick Nelson with the Ojibwe Forests Rally explained, “It’s a car race, but it’s different from what a lot of people are used to seeing, especially in our area…Most of the event is actually on gravel-forest road zoned by the Minnesota DNR, so we get permission to shut those roads down. The guys race (there’s two people in a car). They race one at a time through the forest about a minute a part and whoever has the fastest time at the end of the two days, that’s your winner.”
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
DL-Online
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 21-31
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Lake Detroiters propose city pick up aquatic weed tab next year
DETROIT LAKES — The Lake Detroiters Association requested the city pick up the tab for aquatic weed removal around Detroit Lake beginning in 2023. During an Aug. 18 Detroit Lakes budget work session, Brad Wimmer, a member of the association, said aquatic weeds that accumulate on their shorelines have been removed once per week for the last 15 years and the costs have always been covered until now.
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DL-Online
Battle Lake's 'Gathering of Airplanes' set for Sept. 3
BATTLE LAKE —The 16th annual Memorial Gathering of Airplanes, Tribute to Beck, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event invites vintage and modern aircraft to arrive and take off on the airport’s grass airstrip. Meet the pilots, visit the planes, and follow announcer Tom Lymburn as he keeps up a steady patter of interesting facts about pilots and airplanes, according to a news release from the event organizers.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
DL-Online
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
valleynewslive.com
Two in custody after Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
DL-Online
Correction: County and city donating a combined $500,000 towards new Food Pantry building
Becker County and Detroit Lakes are contributing a combined $500,000 toward the new Becker County Food Pantry building. A recent story on the project incorrectly stated that the county is donating $500,000, but each entity is contributing $250,000 of their federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the new building.
