Detroit Lakes, MN

DL-Online

Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints

DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man

DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes

(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
STAPLES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Ojibwe Forests Rally Returns to Detroit Lakes this Weekend

DETROIT LAKES (KBRF) – — The Ojibwe Forests Rally is happening this Friday (August 19th) and Saturday (August 20th). Erick Nelson with the Ojibwe Forests Rally explained, “It’s a car race, but it’s different from what a lot of people are used to seeing, especially in our area…Most of the event is actually on gravel-forest road zoned by the Minnesota DNR, so we get permission to shut those roads down. The guys race (there’s two people in a car). They race one at a time through the forest about a minute a part and whoever has the fastest time at the end of the two days, that’s your winner.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Hot 97-5

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
KAAL-TV

Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 21-31

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Lake Detroiters propose city pick up aquatic weed tab next year

DETROIT LAKES — The Lake Detroiters Association requested the city pick up the tab for aquatic weed removal around Detroit Lake beginning in 2023. During an Aug. 18 Detroit Lakes budget work session, Brad Wimmer, a member of the association, said aquatic weeds that accumulate on their shorelines have been removed once per week for the last 15 years and the costs have always been covered until now.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Battle Lake's 'Gathering of Airplanes' set for Sept. 3

BATTLE LAKE —The 16th annual Memorial Gathering of Airplanes, Tribute to Beck, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event invites vintage and modern aircraft to arrive and take off on the airport’s grass airstrip. Meet the pilots, visit the planes, and follow announcer Tom Lymburn as he keeps up a steady patter of interesting facts about pilots and airplanes, according to a news release from the event organizers.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two in custody after Fargo stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police responded to a call of a stabbing, Wednesday evening, in the 3400 block of 13th Avenue South. Police say officers chased down two individuals, on-foot, who are now in custody. Fargo Police say the victim was transferred to a local healthcare facility...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
FARGO, ND

