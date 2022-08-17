ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Park, MN

DL-Online

Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints

DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man

DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
CASS COUNTY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes

(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
STAPLES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two injured in Moorhead crash

(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people were hurt last night in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 57-year old Shiraq Ahmed lost control of her car around 6:30 p.m. just before the 8th Street and Highway 75 exit. That's when she then hit a freeway wall.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race

FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kvrr.com

Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
DILWORTH, MN
kvrr.com

Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

