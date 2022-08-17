Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
DL-Online
'Thrill of live performance' drew Holmes Theatre's new executive director to Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — The Historic Holmes Theatre is under new leadership as it heads into its 20th season of bringing the arts to lakes area residents. Iowa native Rustin Lippincott took the reins as the Holmes Theatre's executive director on Aug. 1. He succeeded Amy Stoller Stearns, who had filled that role since 2003.
DL-Online
Court news: DL woman meets conditions, theft charge dropped; charge dismissed for Battle Lake man
DETROIT LAKES — Desi Rose Swanson, 20, of Detroit Lakes, has had a felony theft charge dismissed because she has met the conditions in Becker County District Court. According to court records, she stole $2,200 in cash from the Detroit Lakes JC Penney store while working there as a cashier between March and October of 2020. She admitted to the theft and signed a confession in the police investigator’s presence.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Frazee man arrested in domestic assault; woman injured after being thrown from horse
5:40 a.m., near Lake Park, a gray 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen. 7:48 a.m., near Front Street, Detroit Lakes, debit cards were stolen from a vehicle. The cards were canceled. 10:18 a.m., near Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. One transported to Essentia St. Mary’s with possible injuries.
kvrr.com
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
valleynewslive.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
DL-Online
Correction: County and city donating a combined $500,000 towards new Food Pantry building
Becker County and Detroit Lakes are contributing a combined $500,000 toward the new Becker County Food Pantry building. A recent story on the project incorrectly stated that the county is donating $500,000, but each entity is contributing $250,000 of their federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the new building.
DL-Online
Here's who is running for city council and school board seats in Detroit Lakes
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Detroit Lakes School Board in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent April Thomas and challengers Susie Felt, Erica Marquis, Ashley Schoenberger, Del Jaskin, Mary Rotter, Ethan Walz and Mickey Okeson. The top three vote-getters will win seats on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two injured in Moorhead crash
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people were hurt last night in a crash on eastbound I-94 in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 57-year old Shiraq Ahmed lost control of her car around 6:30 p.m. just before the 8th Street and Highway 75 exit. That's when she then hit a freeway wall.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine...
DL-Online
Court news: Rochert man sentenced for domestic assault; improper search leads to dismissal for Perham woman
DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Britton Nelson, 45, of rural Rochert, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. A felony domestic assault by strangulation charge was dropped in a plea agreement. According to court records, on June 1, he began hitting a woman while...
froggyweb.com
Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race
FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
kvrr.com
Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth. Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.
kvrr.com
Lake Park Man Charged With Hate Crime In Fargo Found Not Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury in Fargo finds a Lake Park, Minnesota man not guilty of a hate crime. The simple assault misdemeanor was filed against 35-year-old Kirk Jensen last December and he entered a not guilty plea in February. Jensen was accused of punching a gay man...
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
Comments / 0