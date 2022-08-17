Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Hart, Anderson, southwestern Pickens, north central Abbeville and southeastern Oconee Counties through 230 AM EDT At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Seneca to 7 miles east of Hartwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anderson, Clemson, Seneca, Pickens, Easley, Homeland Park, Belton, Central, Northlake and Pendleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:06:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Wayne, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hamilton; Jefferson; Wayne; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, southeastern Jefferson, northwestern Williamson, Franklin and Hamilton Counties through 130 AM CDT At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wayne City to near Royalton. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wayne City and Zeigler around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fairfield, West Frankfort, and Thompsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Gila Bend; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Tonopah Desert; West Pinal County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1030 PM MST At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station to 8 miles north of Cotton Center to 9 miles southeast of Estrella Mountain Park. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Painted Rock Dam, Bosque, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Sonoran National Monument, Rainbow Valley, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 116 and 124. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 44. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 119 and 144. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 1115 PM MST At 1032 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles south of Gladden, or 21 miles west of Tonopah, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gladden and Aguila. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 58 and 87. US Highway 60 between mile markers 72 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor, Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand and Battlement Mesas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Mesa County through 1215 AM MDT At 1147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Collbran, or 35 miles southwest of Glenwood Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Mesa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Bailey, Cochran, Hockley and Lamb Counties. * WHEN...Until 130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Littlefield, Morton, Amherst, Pep, Bula and Enochs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Luce by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS MORNING Widespread fog, with areas of dense fog, are being observed early this morning. Therefore, motorists should be aware of the potential of driving through areas of dense fog, rapidly reducing visibilities. If driving, it is encouraged to reduce speed and allow for extra time to reach destinations, increase distances between vehicles, and use low-beam headlights even after sunrise.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAND AND NORTHERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining closures and avoid flooded roads until water has receded.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Sheboygan, Washington and Ozaukee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Elkhart, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 145 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of northern Indiana, including the following counties, Elkhart and St. Joseph IN. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, Monroe, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Crawford; Grant; Juneau; Monroe; Richland; Vernon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The densest fog will be in river valleys and other low lying locations. The dense fog may spread westward towards sunrise and the advisory may need to be expanded if this takes place.
Flood Warning issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 130 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of southwest Michigan, including the following counties, Cass MI and St. Joseph MI. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Meeker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pope; Renville; Sherburne; Stearns; Swift; Todd; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will expand in coverage and become dense in spots overnight.
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue over night. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will begin to diminish Sunday morning, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 01:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Twiggs; Wilkinson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bibb County in central Georgia Northeastern Houston County in central Georgia Central Twiggs County in central Georgia Northwestern Wilkinson County in central Georgia * Until 800 AM EDT Sunday. * At 157 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Macon, Jeffersonville, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, Robins AFB, Marion, Dry Branch, Fitzpatrick, Ripley, Franklinton, Huber, Myricks Mill, Bullard, Elberta, Robins Air Force Base, Rutland and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
