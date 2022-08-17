ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Charlie Young
3d ago

the police who was driving and crash into the suspect much respect that officer was going to stop him at all cost

Lori Woo
3d ago

His defense: Your honor, my client was just borrowing the vehicles...he didn't intend to keep them therefore not stealing...

news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
