Read full article on original website
Charlie Young
3d ago
the police who was driving and crash into the suspect much respect that officer was going to stop him at all cost
Reply(3)
4
Lori Woo
3d ago
His defense: Your honor, my client was just borrowing the vehicles...he didn't intend to keep them therefore not stealing...
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
A newborn baby girl has been identified as the "only one in the world" to be born with a rare genetic mutationKath LeeLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
news3lv.com
Human remains found in parked car at Las Vegas apartments, police suspect homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the trunk of a car just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday. The discovery was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the Budget Suites in the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue, near Interstate 15, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more. Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Metro police looking for man last seen Friday
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Desert Inn
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
The suspect was apprehended by DMV officers as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000.
Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting
A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week. FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week. Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTNV
Fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Sunrise Hospital; drivers asked to avoid Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid a section of Desert Inn Road on Friday morning after a fatal crash. On Friday, at approximately 4:58 a.m., a fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Desert Inn Road, east of Joe W Brown Drive.
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm
Las Vegas police said they are present with the SWAT negotiating team Thursday in a barricade situation as someone inside a residence fired a gun.
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
North Las Vegas police arrest juvenile after teen’s death from fentanyl
North Las Vegas police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the death of a middle school student who died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.
North Las Vegas police investigating shooting, one dead on scene
Police are investigating a homicide on the 3900 block of Coleman Street in North Las Vegas. Police say one victim is dead after a shooting.
Metro busts “prolific” auto thief
Las Vegas Metro Police have announced an arrest of a car who’s been involved in at least five auto theft-related crimes. 36-year-old Parker Leonard had been under investigation for a number of months.
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from overdose
Las Vegas police said that a minor has been arrested for second degree murder in regards to a case back in February where a 15-year-old middle schooler overdosed from fentanyl.
I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel
Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was recovered at Lake Mead on Thursday.
Comments / 11