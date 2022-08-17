ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says Biden called her after election loss to Trump-backed GOP rival: Defeated lawmaker had a 'good talk' with the President - but won't say which Republicans also reached out

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that President Joe Biden called her after she lost her seat in a heated primary race against a GOP challenger backed by Donald Trump. Cheney told ABC News' This Week that she had a 'very good talk' with the Democrat commander-in-chief, confirming earlier...
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Law & Crime

Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Seems to Distance Himself From Trump’s ‘Peculiar’ Style

On Tuesday of this week, Jared Kushner successfully dodged a question from Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy about the hundreds of classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by claiming to have no knowledge about the situation and accusing the media of “hyperventilating” about various Trump-related scandals the “turned out to be nothing.”When Kushner bravely returned to Fox News on Wednesday to flog his memoir, he ended up distancing himself from his father-in-law even further in what seemed like an attempt at self-preservation.Asked directly by Fox’s Bill Hemmer if Trump made a “mistake” by taking those documents from the White House...
