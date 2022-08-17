ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Whatever happened to Bunga Bunga? Don’t forget your local sticky-floored club

By Emma Garland
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rF8N_0hK9XwPR00

Close your eyes and think about the funniest night out you’ve ever had. Not the best, not the most impressive or life-changing – the funniest . Chances are it took place in a high street club called Revenge or GLAM or something with the words “Bar & Grill” on the end. A sweatbox with laminated booklets of sambuca deals strewn along the bar and posters for pyjama parties glued to the walls with Tresemmé Freeze Hold and body fluids. They are the temples of “90s, pop and cheese”. The places you go to celebrate your A-level results, or on a Tuesday. They are the cornerstones of British culture, and they are dying.

Related: An east London nightclub has shown how to unionise the nightlife sector – and win | Owen Jones

Figures shared by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) this month revealed that there are only 1,130 nightclubs left in England, Wales and Scotland . That’s a 20% drop since March 2020. The UK’s nighttime economy has long been in tatters, with small music venues shuttering at a rate of one a month even before the pandemic (98% of grassroots venues are rented, leaving them especially vulnerable). However, the more recent storm of financial pressures has led to renewed calls for government support. The NTIA attributes club closures to a “culmination of pandemic debt, growing energy bills, workforce challenges, supply chain issues, insurance premiums and landlord pressures” – big-picture problems that require big-picture solutions. In the meantime, the question for the average person is: where do we go to get on it now?

It’s fair to say that most nightclubs in the UK are not cool, vibrant spaces where good DJs play and culture gets pushed forward. The loss of inner-city clubs such as Manchester’s South and London’s Printworks to ravenous redevelopment is a misery of its own, but there is also the other side of the industry to consider. That is: the clubs you go to when your one and only goal is to get wasted, dance in a circle around your bags and maybe snog someone to the dulcet tones of Ava Max. Clubs such as Coast Bar & Nightclub in Kingsbridge, Revival in Rawtenstall , and Bunga Bunga in Battersea – named, of course, after Silvio Berlusconi’s infamous sex parties and offering a mix of karaoke, three dancefloors, and metre-long pizzas. All of them slain by the same economic forces, all of them shutting up shop with the same heartfelt sentiment: “So long and thanks for all the memories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MrFh_0hK9XwPR00
‘The kind of “drunk” you get in these clubs is unlike the kind of “drunk” you get anywhere else on Earth.’ Photograph: Everynight Images/Alamy

These places are the bread and butter of British nightlife. While high street mega-club chains such as Oceana and Liquid have had their day, replaced primarily by roaming party machines like Propaganda, smaller clubs have stayed reliable purveyors of good old-fashioned fun. Offering an experience somewhere between a pub lock-in on Christmas Eve and a foam party in Costa Brava, they’re as ramshackle as they are routine. No frills, no C-list celebrity appearances, no renting a big jacket and entering a room full of dry ice just to drink flavoured vodka shots out of a freezer: just a room the size of a small flat, a load of purple strip lights and a DJ who knows where the crossfade setting is on Spotify.

The kind of “drunk” you get in these clubs is unlike the kind of “drunk” you get anywhere else on Earth. Typically, confirmation of where you’re going will be met with a chorus of: “ Oh God ” and the compulsion to steel yourself as if you’ve just been drafted. A combination of exhilaration and panic propel you into the night as you crumple jelly-legged into a morass of shot sticks, fishbowls and “signature” cocktails made from Haribo and premixed tequila evil. Only in this specific environment will you order “three VKs and a pint glass please” and then projectile vomit rainbow sludge into a sink. Only in this specific environment does Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO feel like one of the most sublime compositions in music history.

Related: The Guide #44: Club closures leave the scene looking bleak – is there hope on the horizon?

Strangely, these clubs aren’t as impersonal as their cookie cutter approach might suggest. There can be a sense of community to them: places such as Tiny in Middlesbrough, which closed in July and boasted “fun, inclusivity and tolerance” alongside the promise of £1 Jägerbomb parties. Perhaps it’s their size and the fact that every time you go you’re likely to see the same 50 faces from the week before, but there is a comforting familiarity that at least gives the illusion of community. It’s hard not to feel a sense of intimacy when you’re crammed arse to arse in a box room – screaming, uninhibited, as vulnerable as an upside down newborn. It’s a great feeling, a slice of everyday euphoria that flies so close to the sun it can’t help but end with someone crying, fighting or falling over.

These clubs might not be written about in decades to come, but as far as cheap thrills go there is nothing better. And when the lights come on, we’re all spat out on to the same road. Indistinct shouting, taxis honking. With a hazardously rolled cigarette between our lips and no fear in our hearts, we drift into the night toward the glow of the nearest chip shop, oblivious to dawn.

• Share your memories of your favourite sticky-floored local club in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Walter’s, London: ‘So many reasons to go back’ – restaurant review

Walter’s, 84 Park Hall Road, London SE21 8BW (020 8014 8548). Snacks £3.80-£5, starters £9.50-£13, mains £19.50-£26, desserts £7-£7.50, wines from £19.50. It was when they started playing the original recording of Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division that I knew I was in the right place. We’d already had the soundtracks of both The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink. Now it was time for a bit of melancholy post-punk with our dinner. That’s the key to a good neighbourhood restaurant. You’ve got to know the neighbourhood. The team behind Walter’s, recently opened amid the privet and spreading horse chestnut of London’s West Dulwich, clearly do.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Max
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Floored#Economy#Pub#Food Drink#Sweatbox#British#Ntia
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy