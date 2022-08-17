ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire tears through duplex in Rancho Cordova

The fire broke out in one unit of a duplex on Nebula Way in Rancho Cordova overnight Thursday (8/18). All of the residents, and one cat, were able to get out safely. Although only one unit caught fire, all residents in both units were displaced.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Man charged with murder in deadly Fort Lauderdale high rise fire

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly fire last December at a Fort Lauderdale high rise. Keith Rush, 56, has been charged with first degree murder. A man in his 90s was killed, and a second person was hospitalized, after an early morning fire on the ninth floor of the Ocean Summit condominium, at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive on December 3rd, 2021.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Woman shot during argument inside vehicle in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m. Police said the woman, 26, was shot during an argument with a man, 36,...
CHICAGO, IL

