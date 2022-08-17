ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Contra Costa College

By CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Contra Costa College.

It happened around 4 p.m., Tuesday, in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Way.

The shooting prompted several 911 calls. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identifed as 32-year-old Antonio Wright, a resident of Richmond.

Investigators spoke to witnesses at the sene, but so far, there is no suspect and no arrests have been made.

This is the city's 14th murder of the 2022.

