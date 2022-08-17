ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Despite overall inexperience, Sebring veterans committed to team

By Mike Keating, The Alliance Review
One year ago, Jahvian Cundiff and Scott Boston were juniors playing on a senior-dominated Sebring football team which won its regular-season opener, then lost its final eight contests, including all six Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Scarlet Division contests.

Fast forward to 2022 and under first-year head coach Anthony Agresta, who had previous experience overseeing high school programs at Northlake (La.) Christian (2009-18) and Steubenville Catholic Central (2019-21), Cundiff and Boston return as seniors for a team lacking experienced personnel.

Cundiff, who worked out at quarterback, running back and defensive back during preseason, follows twin brothers Elijah Frederick and Noah Frederick, two senior impact running backs and two defensive difference-makers from last year's team.

Practicing against his older brothers on a daily basis, Cundiff admitted he learned a lot from both of them.

"Elijah and Noah taught me how to handle myself better, no matter the situation," Cundiff said. "They also were very intense, driven, competitive and productive. I hope I can go out and be [productive on the field] like they were."

Boston also is a two-way player, as are most of the Trojans since there is little depth due to a small roster (20 players), including several first-year, first-time football players. While numbers are sparse, he has detected a dedicated group.

"We've had good attendance to our summer practices, and everyone was committed to the team and doing what is needed to help us succeed," Boston added.

At Sebring, winning football seasons have been sparse since records began being compiled in 1932. The Trojans have only one winning decade (the 1940s) when they posted an aggregate record of 45-40-5 between 1940 and 1949. While Alva Tetlow guided the 1955 team to a 9-0 mark, the Trojans still finished the decade below .500 and that losing trend continued the next seven decades, including in the 2000s when they finished 5-94.

When forecasting how 2022 will unfold, prospects look dim, especially since there are only five returning starters and more prospects who've never played in a high school football game. While the odds of succeeding appear stacked against the Trojans, Cundiff has developed short-term memory and plans on controlling what he can control, especially with playing quarterback, a new position for him.

"It's been so stressful at quarterback, because there are so many plays to learn," added Cundiff, who appeared very relaxed. "I'm just going to try my best to learn everything I can about the position."

Boston, an experienced wide receiver, said Agresta and his staff have worked hard at developing a workable offense.

"I think we have a good offensive mix [between the run and pass] and we'll run more plays than we did last year," Boston added.

While Sebring, which has struggled to build sustained success in football, Boston looks beyond the won-loss record and to a bigger picture when explaining why his senior year is important.

"I like playing football, because it's a team sport," he added. "You get a chance to bond with others and work with others. It helps get you prepared for life after [football and school]."

Showing that type of team mentality, Cundiff understands his role has changed in just one year and intends to fill it properly.

"I've gone from a follower last year to a leader this year," he added. "I'm more of a leader by example."

After pausing, Cundiff expressed a vocal uplifting thought on how much the newcomers, even though most of them have little or no previous high school football experience, have bought into the new head coach.

"Everyone has worked hard to get [familiar] with football and to become better players," Cundiff added. "We all need to keep doing that."

