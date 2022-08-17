Read full article on original website
Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans
A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
Colorado’s House District 3 election represents battle over abortion rights
Rep. Meg Froelich made waves this year as one of the prime sponsors behind the Reproductive Health Equity Act, enshrining abortion rights under state law. And that very bill inspired Froelich’s opponent, Marla Fernandez, to run for office. Fernandez, a Republican paralegal, is challenging four-year incumbent Froelich, a Greenwood...
Denver Gazette: Colorado cities rein in the tax man
Looks like more municipalities are moving to untie a knot in their laws that had them double-taxing the public. In one of those quintessentially bureaucratic snafus, Colorado home-rule cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora, have been collecting local sales tax on a controversial new statewide retail delivery fee that took effect July 1. Essentially, a tax on a tax.
Colorado awarded up to $104 million in federal funds for small business loans
Colorado will receive up to $104.7 million from the State Small Business Credit Initiative for small business loans, especially to minority-owned business or those in rural areas, according to a U.S. Treasury news release Friday. The initiative was initially created during the Obama Administration in 2010, then reauthorized by the...
Republican voters had highest turnout in Colorado primary election
Despite being the minority in Colorado, Republicans made up the plurality of voters in the June primary election and had the highest voter turnout of any party. Of the 3.79 million active registered voters in Colorado, only around 957,000 are Republicans, compared to more than 1,069,000 Democrats and nearly 1,647,000 unaffiliated voters. However, 34.5% of the more than 1.2 million ballots cast in June were from Republicans, followed by unaffiliated voters with 34.3% and Democrats with 31.0%.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Don't freak out about pot sales
Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing declines it has never seen before just as Grand Junction, fashionably late to the party as usual, is getting ready to open its first retail marijuana stores, but we don’t think things are as dire as they might appear. The contraction is coming...
Why grand jury probes – such as Denver's LoDo shooting investigation – are highly unusual
Highly rare in Colorado, Tuesday’s decision by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann marks only the third time in three decades that a Denver grand jury investigation into an officer-involved shooting has been convened. Denver's two previous grand jury investigations, one in 1992 and the other in 2004, involved single...
Colorado launches free tax clinics to help residents qualify for $750 refund checks
Though distribution of the $750 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks began this month, it’s not too late for Coloradans to file their taxes and qualify. The state is providing free tax clinics over the next two months to help residents file state taxes by the extended Oct. 17 deadline, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday. If filing before Oct. 17, taxpayers should get their checks in January, $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.
