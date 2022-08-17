Read full article on original website
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
Ga DHS: Call for Georgians to Join Network of Community Responders, Help Meet the Needs of Georgia Families
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook called on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance, and similar requests.
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
(GA Recorder) — The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over...
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Georgia can ban giving food and water to voters in line this November, court rules
ATLANTA — A federal court has will allow a part of Georgia's contested 2021 voting law that bans groups from giving food and bottles of water to voters waiting in line to remain in place this November. The ban was just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
Has Hershel Walker slowed running TV ads on air in Georgia?
ATLANTA — A post on social media claims Hershel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's U.S. Senate race, is no longer running ads on television because the campaign is out of money. Conservative radio host and blogger Erick Erickson posted a screen grab appearing to be from Walker's campaign,...
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
Judge rules Georgia's ban on food, drink and gifts for voters to remain in effect
ATLANTA (WFXG) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's ban on providing food, drink and gifts within 150 feet of a polling location will remain in effect for now. The ban is just one piece of a 98-page bill containing dozens of changes to state voting law, including shortening the time to request a mail ballot, rolling back the pandemic-driven expansion of ballot drop boxes and reducing early voting before runoff elections.
Georgia Job Hunters Have Plenty of Options - Job Numbers Hit a Record High in July
Georgia job hunters have plenty of options as employers posted an additional 12,500 jobs since June, pushing job numbers to a record high. But, whether there are enough job hunters to fill those positions is a question. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported that the state’s July unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% while the total number of jobs reached over four million.
Georgia DDS: Advice for Those with Lost Licenses
Advice from Georgia Dept of Driver Services for anyone with lost driver license:. If you survived Summer, but your driver’s license did not, remember this tip from the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS). Most customers are able to replace a lost license or Identification Card without coming into one of our offices by using DDS Online Services or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO. There is no extra fee for using DDS remote services. In fact, most transactions completed remotely include a five dollar discount!
Georgia program offering free meals to schools
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The No Kid Hungry Program is offering free and reduced meals to schools in Georgia, to help fight child hunger. Officials said this year is different from pre-pandemic years because waivers for all free meals are no longer offered. The No Kid Hungry program wants parents...
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
COVID in Georgia | Aug. 17
Georgia's Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID numbers. Right now, we're seeing just over 3,200 hundred new antigen and PCR cases added per day.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks (Up To $1,500)
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families would be receiving checks up to $450 per child in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
Georgia Governor Tries to Dodge Trump Election Probe Subpoena
Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to avoid testifying about Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, calling the subpoena “its own mechanism of election interference.”
Despite being ordered for release, man spends 18 extra days in Georgia jail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Curtis Lee Fletcher, 50, was arrested in January 2018 and charged with burglary. Fletcher got out on probation in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of criminal damage. He ended up back in jail last year on a probation violation. Last month, a judge terminated the balance of his probation […]
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
Georgia High School Football Scores (8/19/2022)
FRIDAY NIGHT (8/19/2022) Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian School 18. Central-Carrollton vs. Redan, ccd. Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. Cleburne County, Ala., ppd. to Aug 20th. THURSDAY NIGHT (8/18/2022) Augusta Christian 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta, S.C. 7. Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10. Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0. LaGrange 49, Smiths Station, Ala....
