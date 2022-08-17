Liz fared pretty well. In only 6.5 years she increased her wealth by 36 million dollars. Not sure how that happens legally but don’t feel sorry for Liz! She scammed us but good!
If Liz try’s to run for president against Trump he will chew her up and spit her to the dogs if she can’t win in her own state how in heck is she going to win the nation
We all may not like Trump but we love his low gas low economy we like the border walls we like how Trump made us safe in our own country the crime was down we were at peace all over the world. Trump respected us, same as we respected him! He asked us our opinions. Our military was strong and our soldiers were happy. Let’s get the happiness coming back in 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Related
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Trump or Biden? - a Slew of New Polls Reveal Today's Winner
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Son who lost father on 9/11 says Republicans are turning on Trump over golf event
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
House GOP Candidate Carl Paladino Said Merrick Garland 'Probably Should Be Executed'
Dems start to move on Mar-a-Lago
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 133