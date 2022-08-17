ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for 15 million customers

Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, will put a hosepipe ban in place next week.Despite two days of rain and thunderstorms, the company said water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual” and the ban will come into effect on August 24.It joins Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water in implementing bans, with South West Water and Yorkshire Water following suit on August 23 and 26 respectively – meaning more than 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of next week.The announcement comes after a drought was...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rivers no longer flowing ‘normally’ and reservoir levels ‘exceptionally low’ after heatwave

River levels across England are unusually low while reservoir levels have fallen to their lowest more than two decades following weeks of unusually dry weather.The Environment Agency said river flow at 92 per cent of sites monitored were below normal last week.River levels had decreased at all but two of the sites between 3 August to 9 August, while 29 per cent were classed as below normal, 31 per cent were notably low, while 29 per cent were exceptionally low for this time of year. In comparison, around a quarter of sites across England were classed as “exceptionally low”...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service

A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
BBC

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police

New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC
BBC

Jet2: Bromsgrove family of four 'struck with bug' in holiday hell

A family-of-four from Bromsgrove claim they were all struck down by a sickness bug at a five star Turkish resort. For Julie O'Sullivan, her dream family holiday to Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya, booked via Jet2, turned into a nightmare in June. Conditions at the resort were "poor", they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours

A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain. Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead. Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ten-hour ambulance wait after path leg break in Oswestry

A woman lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours waiting for an ambulance after falling and breaking her leg. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 BST on 12 August, for Lynne Jones, who lives near Oswestry in Shropshire, her husband Bryn said. Mrs Jones was helped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

New discoveries at Orkney's Ness of Brodgar Neolithic site

Whale bones and some of the UK's oldest steps are among new finds unveiled at the famous Ness of Brodgar Neolithic settlement in Orkney. The Ness of Brodgar, next to the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important sites of its type in Europe. University of the...
SCIENCE
BBC

France's deadly 'urban rodeo' bikers prompt crackdown

It is a summer scourge in France's suburbs that has left young people dead and injured amid complaints that the government is failing to act. Youths on motorbikes, scooters and other vehicles have taken over streets, carrying out high-speed stunts in what have become known as urban rodeos. Interior Minister...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hosepipe ban starts as drought declared in south-west Wales

A drought has been officially declared in parts of Wales after an extended period of dry weather and low rainfall caused water levels to plummet. South-west Wales has seen just 65.5% of its average rainfall for July with rivers now running "exceptionally low", Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said. It comes...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

River Wye canoeing disrupted as water levels drop

Boats in a river popular for water sports are frequently getting stuck in shallow water due to the recent heatwaves. Part of the River Wye in Gloucestershire is used by canoeists and has a ferry crossing service. With the water levels becoming significantly shallower in some sections, businesses are having...
