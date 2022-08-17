Read full article on original website
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
Thames Water announces hosepipe ban for 15 million customers
Thames Water, which supplies 15 million people, will put a hosepipe ban in place next week.Despite two days of rain and thunderstorms, the company said water levels in its reservoirs were “much lower than usual” and the ban will come into effect on August 24.It joins Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water in implementing bans, with South West Water and Yorkshire Water following suit on August 23 and 26 respectively – meaning more than 29.4 million customers across the UK will be prohibited from using hosepipes by the end of next week.The announcement comes after a drought was...
Rivers no longer flowing ‘normally’ and reservoir levels ‘exceptionally low’ after heatwave
River levels across England are unusually low while reservoir levels have fallen to their lowest more than two decades following weeks of unusually dry weather.The Environment Agency said river flow at 92 per cent of sites monitored were below normal last week.River levels had decreased at all but two of the sites between 3 August to 9 August, while 29 per cent were classed as below normal, 31 per cent were notably low, while 29 per cent were exceptionally low for this time of year. In comparison, around a quarter of sites across England were classed as “exceptionally low”...
BBC
Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
Leeds man says ‘racist’ stop and search turned him off joining police
Watchdog orders West Yorkshire police to reinvestigate complaint by Hesham Sharif over search last year
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Watch as desperate dad scampers around trying to hog as many sunbeds as possible in Tenerife
THIS is the moment a desperate dad frantically scampers about trying to secure as many sunbeds as possible at a hotel. In the brief clip filmed earlier today, the man in a t-shirt and shorts can first be seen rushing in from the left-hand side and clutching a pile of towels.
BBC
Jet2: Bromsgrove family of four 'struck with bug' in holiday hell
A family-of-four from Bromsgrove claim they were all struck down by a sickness bug at a five star Turkish resort. For Julie O'Sullivan, her dream family holiday to Mukarnas Resort and Spa in Antalya, booked via Jet2, turned into a nightmare in June. Conditions at the resort were "poor", they...
BBC
Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours
A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain. Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead. Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to...
BBC
Ten-hour ambulance wait after path leg break in Oswestry
A woman lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours waiting for an ambulance after falling and breaking her leg. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 BST on 12 August, for Lynne Jones, who lives near Oswestry in Shropshire, her husband Bryn said. Mrs Jones was helped...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
New discoveries at Orkney's Ness of Brodgar Neolithic site
Whale bones and some of the UK's oldest steps are among new finds unveiled at the famous Ness of Brodgar Neolithic settlement in Orkney. The Ness of Brodgar, next to the famous Ring of Brodgar, is one of the most important sites of its type in Europe. University of the...
BBC
France's deadly 'urban rodeo' bikers prompt crackdown
It is a summer scourge in France's suburbs that has left young people dead and injured amid complaints that the government is failing to act. Youths on motorbikes, scooters and other vehicles have taken over streets, carrying out high-speed stunts in what have become known as urban rodeos. Interior Minister...
‘Covid is over’ idea may threaten booster uptake in England, scientists warn
The prevailing idea that “Covid is over” may jeopardise England’s autumn booster programme, scientists have said, warning mixed messages about the threat of the disease could reduce the uptake of jabs. The booster campaign is set to begin on 5 September, with the new dual-variant Covid vaccine...
BBC
Doncaster: Vulcan XH558 to be moved from South Yorkshire home
One of the last Cold War Vulcan bombers is set to be moved from its current home in South Yorkshire. Plans for a new hangar for the historic aircraft at its Doncaster Sheffield Airport base were scrapped in February when not enough money was raised. The Vulcan to the Sky...
BBC
Hosepipe ban starts as drought declared in south-west Wales
A drought has been officially declared in parts of Wales after an extended period of dry weather and low rainfall caused water levels to plummet. South-west Wales has seen just 65.5% of its average rainfall for July with rivers now running "exceptionally low", Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said. It comes...
BBC
River Wye canoeing disrupted as water levels drop
Boats in a river popular for water sports are frequently getting stuck in shallow water due to the recent heatwaves. Part of the River Wye in Gloucestershire is used by canoeists and has a ferry crossing service. With the water levels becoming significantly shallower in some sections, businesses are having...
