kpic
North Eugene football looks to get back to playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — We're two weeks away from the first high school football Friday night of the year. We visited with the North Eugene Highlanders who are coming off a playoff appearance last season. The Highlanders are small but mighty. "We're technically the smallest 5A team in the state,"...
kpic
Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
kpic
Reedsport crews respond to water line break on Hemlock Court
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding Thursday to a main water line break on Hemlock Court. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete, the City said.
kpic
Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
kpic
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
kpic
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
kpic
How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue
EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
