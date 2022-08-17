Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
North Eugene Highlanders kick off 2022 with postseason hopes
EUGENE, Ore. — We're two weeks away from the first high school football Friday night of the year. We visited with the North Eugene Highlanders who are coming off a playoff appearance last season. The Highlanders are small but mighty. "We're technically the smallest 5A team in the state,"...
nbc16.com
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
nbc16.com
Eugene, Springfield PeaceHealth clinics vote to unionize
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
nbc16.com
Body of missing Eugene canoer found in the Willamette River near Harrisburg
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the remains of a Eugene missing person from the Willamette River, the agency reported. A female was recreating in a canoe, when she located a body on a small island of the...
nbc16.com
New lease on life for northern harriers released into wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
nbc16.com
Smoky air quality causes health concerns
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
nbc16.com
Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
nbc16.com
Radio personality Bill Barrett passes away after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Monday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
nbc16.com
Black Cultural Fest set for Saturday in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews were busy Friday setting up for the second annual Black Cultural Fest. The festival starts Saturday at Alton Baker Park and celebrates Black pride, Black joy, and Black excellence. The main stage of the event will feature music, dance, and stand-up comedy. There will be...
nbc16.com
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
nbc16.com
Ghost gun seized after traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Police say at 1:37 a.m. an officer spotted a Dodge charger driving fast near Olive Street, running a red light and fleeing the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic...
nbc16.com
Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees
Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
