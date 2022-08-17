ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kapler explains why Giants optioned González back to minors

SAN FRANCISCO -- A week ago, the Giants weren't just dealing with continued losing. They also had a bullpen that was absolutely gassed as the team boarded a flight back to San Diego. A strong stretch by the rotation has allowed some key relievers to get rest, but you're never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

These 10 teams have the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball

Not every Major League Baseball team is capable of spending a quarter of a billion dollars on payroll each season. Some organizations simply don't have the revenue streams to compete financially, others are rebuilding and some just might have frugal owners. Top spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers ($265.2 million),...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Harrison believes his repertoire will 'attack' MLB hitters

The Giants expect prospect Kyle Harrison to continue the run of talented pitchers to come up through the team's farm system. San Francisco's second-best prospect behind outfielder Marco Luciano, Harrison is ranked No. 22 in MLB's Top 100 so expectations are understandably high for the 21-year-old lefty. With the countdown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What impressed King about Lance after seeing QB at 49ers camp

The 49ers have made a statement at the starting quarterback position: Trey Lance is the guy they believe can lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl championship. San Francisco paid a hefty price to leap from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State product.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
NBC Sports

Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March. Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Red Sox icon Bill 'Spaceman' Lee collapses at Savannah Bananas game

Bill "Spaceman" Lee is still playing baseball at age 75, but the former Boston Red Sox pitcher had a health scare Friday night in Georgia. Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up to pitch in an exhibition game with the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that entertains fans with a Harlem Globetrotters-esque style of play.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning. They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster. Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Look out! Rogers' nasty pitch sends Kelly's bat into orbit

Even at his best, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers doesn't miss many bats. In 52 appearances this season, Rogers is averaging just 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. But on Wednesday night, Rogers unleashed such a nasty pitch -- a 70.2-mph slider -- that it sent the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly airborne.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Saints sign Derek Schweiger, waive Sage Doxtater

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger is getting a second look from the Saints. Schweiger signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Iowa State this year, but he lost his roster spot just before the start of training camp. Offensive lineman Sage Doxtater was waived with an injury designation. Schweiger...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Cardinals sign Josh Hokit

The Cardinals have added a player who’s familiar with the NFC West. Arizona announced on Thursday the club has signed tight end Josh Hokit. Hokit was previously with the 49ers, who waived him earlier this week. He spent the last two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad but has not appeared in a game. He’s more regarded as a fullback than a pure in-line tight end.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020

No, the Dolphins and the Buccaneers weren’t the only teams tampering with Tom Brady in 2020. The Raiders apparently were, too. Along with Rob Gronkowski. In the first-ever “GronkCast” conducted in connection with a UFC event, UFC president Dana White boasted that he’d brokered a deal for Brady and Gronk to go to the Raiders — but that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on it.
NFL
NBC Sports

What Harrison learned rooting for MadBum, Vogey growing up

Growing up as a Giants fan, San Francisco's top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison acknowledges one main thing he learned from watching Ryan Vogelsong and Madison Bumgarner: The will to win. "I saw the passion that they played with in 2012, 2014, and 2010 and so yeah, I can't say enough...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Norcross Police said Ozuna was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane and later booked at Gwinnett County Jail for DUI. Ozuna, who was arrested in May 2021 on charges of felony assault...
ATLANTA, GA

