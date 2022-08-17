ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New VA clinic opens in Texarkana, expanding services

By Donald Britton
 4 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – Texarkana area veterans now have access to more medical and mental health treatments thanks to a new Veterans Administration clinic opening Monday.

The VA clinic, located initially on Realtor Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas, moved to a larger facility. Clinic leaders say the change will better serve veterans.

Officials say planning for the new facility began 10 years ago. Construction on the $5 million clinic started in June of 2020.

“We’re offering new services. In addition to that, we’re able to complete many more appointments, and I think it’ll be about double,” said Clinic Administrator Dr. Charles Jordan.

The new clinic will have greater preventive care and offer new services, including physical therapy and a comprehensive women’s healthcare clinic to address the increase in female veterans.

He says right now, the clinic is operating at 50 percent of its capability. Once fully operational, they hope to see around 500 veterans per day.

“We have veterans who drive in as far north as the De Queen area and Idabel, Oklahoma, as far west as Sulphur Springs, Greenville, area and as far east as Arkadelphia and Prescott. So we have a large catchment area, and we have veterans who are happy to travel in and to drive into Texarkana,” said Jordan.

The new clinic has 27 patient rooms for private care and 11 rooms for mental health services.

