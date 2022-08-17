All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cuban-born and New York-based Pedrito Martinez is a master percussionist and an irrepressible bandleader who has recorded or performed with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Paquito D’Rivera, Bruce Springsteen and Sting. Pedrito’s Habana Dreams was the No. 1 Latin Jazz Album in NPR’s Top Jazz Albums of the year and was one of the Boston Globe’s picks for best World Music Album. Martinez’s group possesses a rare level of virtuosity, but it never gets in the way of their ability to get a room moving.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO