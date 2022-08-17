Read full article on original website
cw39.com
New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora
HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MALE FLEES CRASH THEN DESIDES TO FIGHT THE POLICE
A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.
Port Arthur News
Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment
During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
mocomotive.com
MCSO INVESTIGATES PORTER SHOOTING
Saturday night MCSO responded to a reported accidental shooting at the Montgomery Pines Apartments on I-69 in Porter. MCHD and Porter Fire arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. CPR w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigates-porter-shooting/
KLTV
Angelina County commissioner Paulette indicted for abuse of official capacity
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a member of the commissioners court for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act, as well as abusing their position of power. According to county records, the indictment was handed to Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette on Thursday for...
Woman killed, 2 young boys critically injured in crash involving big rigs near Cleveland, DPS says
CLEVELAND, Texas — A mother was killed and two children were critically injured Monday in a crash involving two big rigs near Cleveland, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The woman was identified by DPS as 32-year-old Donna Wright. The children, ages 2 and 7, were flown...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks to Identify Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On August 15, 2022, the pictured male entered several businesses in the New Caney area and made purchases with a stolen credit card taken from a burgled vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’ 10”, with a slender build and light brown hair that extends below his shoulders.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
Port Arthur News
Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head
A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTHER DEAD -TWO CHILDREN EJECTED AFTER CAR HITS TWO 18 WHEELERS
Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
Port Arthur News
Document: Beaumont man held woman against will, beat her
A Beaumont man that reportedly stomped on a woman’s face until she went unconscious, hit her with a cooking pan, cut the back of her neck and threatened to kill her child was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Beaumont police were dispatched to a home...
‘Drug house closed for business’: 2 juveniles, 2 dogs, drugs taken by East Texas authorities
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property in Groveton Wednesday morning in which several grams of methamphetamine were seized and two dogs and two juveniles were taken and placed into proper care, Sheriff Woody Wallace announced in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff, the house […]
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
mocomotive.com
Man accused of breaking into apartment in The Woodlands, climbing into bed with child
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Parents stopped a bad situation that may have gotten worse last week at an apartment complex in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they showed up at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments, which is near where Woodlands Parkway dead-ends…
mocomotive.com
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, TX — Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway….
