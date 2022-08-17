ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TX

New details in officer-involved shooting of suspect in Splendora

HOUSTON (CW39) — There is new information about a murder suspect shot and killed by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Harris County on Tuesday. Sources with two law enforcement agencies said that 24-year-old Jose Velazquez was wanted on a murder charge from January. He was also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX
MALE FLEES CRASH THEN DESIDES TO FIGHT THE POLICE

A Precinct 4 Deputy responded to a crash on Dogwood Dr in New Caney. After an investigation, it was found the male identified as Douglas Allen Holt, left the scene and went to his residence located down the street from the crash. Upon making contact, the male became belligerent and began fighting with the Deputy. The Deputy was able to detain the male and he is being charged with DWI 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Assault on a Public Servant.
NEW CANEY, TX
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS

On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCSO INVESTIGATES PORTER SHOOTING

Saturday night MCSO responded to a reported accidental shooting at the Montgomery Pines Apartments on I-69 in Porter. MCHD and Porter Fire arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. CPR w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-investigates-porter-shooting/
PORTER, TX
Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head

A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
BEAUMONT, TX
MOTHER DEAD -TWO CHILDREN EJECTED AFTER CAR HITS TWO 18 WHEELERS

Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.
CLEVELAND, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 20, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Document: Beaumont man held woman against will, beat her

A Beaumont man that reportedly stomped on a woman’s face until she went unconscious, hit her with a cooking pan, cut the back of her neck and threatened to kill her child was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Beaumont police were dispatched to a home...
BEAUMONT, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TX — Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway….
CLEVELAND, TX

