mynewsla.com
Traffic Stop Ends in Gunfire with Officer Wounding Suspect in San Pedro
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Arrested for Stealing $10K Worth of Sunglasses
A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Cabazon store, authorities said Saturday. Demon Dennis, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont Avenue and First Street in Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting, Shooter Still At Large
Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Felon Suspected of Killing Woman, Leaving Body in Car
Felony charges are expected to be filed Friday against a convicted sex offender suspected of killing a 47-year-old woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in Vista. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder for the death of Melanie Conroy of Hemet. Lorence...
newportbeachindy.com
NB Police Department Cites 206 Vehicles During Joint Enforcement Operation for Loud Exhausts and Street Racing
In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation on Saturday, August 13. This joint enforcement operation utilizing motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport...
mynewsla.com
Elderly Driver Plows SUV Into Huntington Beach Home
A motorist described as elderly by police escaped with minor injuries after plowing an SUV into a two-story Huntington Beach home, authorities said Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Killing Hemet Woman Whose Body Found in Car Trunk
A convicted sex offender accused of killing a 47-year-old Hemet woman and leaving her body in a car abandoned in San Diego County was charged Friday with murder and auto theft. Michael Lee Lorence, 46, was arrested last week following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the death of Melanie...
mynewsla.com
Man in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Burglary Sentenced to 16 Months Jail
A man who stole approximately $45,000 worth of items at a jewelry store in Palm Desert pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in county jail. Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Los Angeles, was charged Friday morning with felony counts of burglary...
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Suspects in Looting of Convenience Store
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to help find the members of a “flash mob” of looters who swarmed into a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles as part of a street takeover earlier this week. The incident occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Operation Results in Seizure of Hundreds of Stolen Catalytic Converters
A law enforcement operation to crack down on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in Perris led to the seizure of more than 400 converters and the identification of unlicensed auto repair shops, authorities said Thursday. The sweep was conducted Wednesday by the Riverside County Vehicle Dismantler Industry Strike Team, composed of...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Brazen Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home Charged
A man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges against Dillon Klincke, 31, include allegations of inflicting...
mynewsla.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Theft of Watches from Beverly Grove Home
A man was in custody Thursday in connection a break-in and robbery at a Beverly Grove-area home during which the 71-year-old homeowner was assaulted and a large amount of jewelry, including high-end watches, was stolen. Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Providing Deadly Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
Street racing operation results in dozens of citations, 3 arrests in O.C.
Several law enforcement agencies took part in a weekend operation to reduce the number of street racing incidents and vehicles on the street with loud, modified exhaust systems. The operation took place Saturday along Orange County’s coastal areas, including freeway and arterial access points to the coast, the Newport Beach Police Department stated in a […]
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in South L.A. Area; Motorist Arrested
Two people were killed Friday when a motorist who was allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop sped into a South Los Angeles intersection and slammed into the vehicle they were in. Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to MoVal Woman
A man suspected of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was being held Thursday on $1 million bail. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Shino allegedly provided the...
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
