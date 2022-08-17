ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

KGW

Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
KGW

Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City

When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Portland

The Pacific Northwest features diverse locally sourced and fresh seafood. Portland proudly offers an extensive list of restaurants that spoil seafood lovers. Many of the restaurants in Portland pride themselves on using only sustainable seafood resources. This ensures Portland’s restaurants will always have the freshest seafood in the U.S. From...
KGW

Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Another eyesore in Portland

I couldn’t agree more with Richard Weill of Corbett, the city needs to eliminate outdoor dining sheds that resemble shanties from the Great Depression (“Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets,” Aug. 7). Outdoor dining sheds were built out of necessity, not intended to be permanent fixtures. They’ve become an eyesore in a city already overwhelmed with graffiti, used needles, garbage, homeless camps, more garbage, etc.
Channel 6000

Now this is some nice weather, Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can say goodbye to that hot, muggy feeling, at least for a few days. Look for a cloudy start to your Saturday morning if you’re west of the Cascades in the Willamette Valley or at the coast. Those clouds break up between 11 a.m. and noon. The afternoon looks sunny and closer to the seasonal normal for Portland. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland

Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
KGW

Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
kptv.com

Condor chicks prepare for takeoff at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dozen flappy condor chicks are getting their wings this month at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. According to a statement from the zoo, as their fluffy down turns to strong, sturdy wing feathers — a process known as fledging — the young birds have started to take short flights outside.
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
KGW

Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
