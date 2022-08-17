ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

county17.com

Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet, certify Primary Election results

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan...
WYOMING STATE
Uinta County Herald

There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town

EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact

There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results

Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
WYOMING STATE
Person
Eric Barlow
cowboystatedaily.com

Incumbent Sandy Newsome Hangs On To Beat Nina Webber In House District 24

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Less than 100 votes separated incumbent Sandy Newsome from opponent Nina Webber in the race to claim the seat in Wyoming House District 24, which represents a significant portion of Park County. When all votes were counted, Newsome came out the...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

WEA Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming for Inadequate School Funding

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately. “Our students deserve better,” said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. “WEA felt compelled to file this suit because...
WYOMING STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WHEATLAND, WY

