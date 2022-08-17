Read full article on original website
county17.com
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet, certify Primary Election results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. Members of the Board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan...
Uinta County Herald
There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town
EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
Wyoming Crossover Voting Had Little Impact
There was a heck of a lot of crossover voting in Wyoming last Tuesday. It wasn't just Democrats registering as Republicans. There are independents, Librarians, and Constitution Party members that became Republican for a day. So how much of an effect did it really have?. Looking at the numbers it...
county17.com
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
cowboystatedaily.com
Incumbent Sandy Newsome Hangs On To Beat Nina Webber In House District 24
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Less than 100 votes separated incumbent Sandy Newsome from opponent Nina Webber in the race to claim the seat in Wyoming House District 24, which represents a significant portion of Park County. When all votes were counted, Newsome came out the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year’s primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
county17.com
(OPINION) Letter: Congratulations to Harriet Hageman; thank you supporters
Congratulations to Congressman-elect Harriet Hageman on election by Wyoming to serve as our next representative in DC. I also want to thank my fellow candidates for our year-plus campaign efforts together across our beautiful state. Heather and I both are so grateful to all of you who supported us through...
county17.com
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying the state isn’t representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
sweetwaternow.com
WEA Files Lawsuit Against Wyoming for Inadequate School Funding
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Education Association (WEA) has filed suit today against the State of Wyoming, asserting that the state has violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately. “Our students deserve better,” said WEA President Grady Hutcherson. “WEA felt compelled to file this suit because...
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
county17.com
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan’s 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
