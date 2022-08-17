Read full article on original website
Thurston Colts look to bounce back after state title loss
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Winning two state championships in the span of 3 seasons is tough work. Falling in the championship game by 6 points may be even tougher. But the Thurston Colts are prepared to bounce back. “Thurston football is definitely a name that everyone wants to play and...
Crews set up for Saturday's Relay for Life at South Eugene High School
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening Saturday, the Eugene-Springfield Relay for Life returns to Lane County, bringing people together and raising money for the American Cancer Society. Crews are busy setting up Friday at South Eugene High School. The event begins Saturday at noon on the SEHS track. It runs until...
Body of missing Eugene canoer found in the Willamette River near Harrisburg
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the remains of a Eugene missing person from the Willamette River, the agency reported. A female was recreating in a canoe, when she located a body on a small island of the...
PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize
EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
Radio personality Bill Barrett has passed away
EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Tuesday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
Lane County recognized as 'Healthiest Larger Employer' for second straight year
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has been recognized as the No. 1 healthiest, larger employer in Oregon for the second year in a row. The title is awarded by the Portland Business Journal. It explains that county employees have lower health care costs, and the county's dedication to wellness...
Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Ghost gun seized after traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Police say at 1:37 a.m. an officer spotted a Dodge charger driving fast near Olive Street, running a red light and fleeing the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic...
Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue
EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees
Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
