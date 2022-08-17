ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Thurston Colts look to bounce back after state title loss

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Winning two state championships in the span of 3 seasons is tough work. Falling in the championship game by 6 points may be even tougher. But the Thurston Colts are prepared to bounce back. “Thurston football is definitely a name that everyone wants to play and...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Crews set up for Saturday's Relay for Life at South Eugene High School

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening Saturday, the Eugene-Springfield Relay for Life returns to Lane County, bringing people together and raising money for the American Cancer Society. Crews are busy setting up Friday at South Eugene High School. The event begins Saturday at noon on the SEHS track. It runs until...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

PeaceHealth clinics in Eugene, Springfield vote to unionize

EUGENE, Ore. — Four Eugene-area PeaceHealth clinics have voted to unionize, the first in Lane County to do so. This, in response to issues brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They worked tirelessly through the pandemic. They have been trying to help patients there in the Eugene-Springfield area, and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Radio personality Bill Barrett has passed away

EUGENE, Ore. — Local radio icon Bill Barrett has passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was announced Tuesday that Barrett had entered hospice care. He passed away Wednesday afternoon. Barrett hosted the morning show on New Country 93.3 with Tim Fox and Tracy Berry for decades...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some

EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Ghost gun seized after traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department arrested a man after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Police say at 1:37 a.m. an officer spotted a Dodge charger driving fast near Olive Street, running a red light and fleeing the area. The officer was able to conduct a traffic...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ballots go out for recall election in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Ballots are going out Thursday (Aug. 18) for a recall election in Eugene. Some voters will be deciding whether or not to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Earlier this month, petitioners got enough signatures to force a recall vote. They want to recall Syrett over her...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

How to keep your pets safe as fire conditions continue

EUGENE, Ore. — Staying safe during fire season is imperative, but what about taking care of our pets?. As smoky and hazy conditions roll into Lane County and beyond, we spoke to Greenhill Humane as well as local veterinarians to get an idea of how to keep your furry friends healthy, safe, and ready to go if you need to evacuate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office warn of scammers claiming to be LCSO employees

Deputies say someone is posing as a Lane County Sheriff’s Office employee, trying to scam people within the community. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the “scammers” commonly contact people with a call, text, or email and identify themselves using the name of a real LCSO employee. They also give the person a fake number to call back, which directs to a phone tree system designed to sound authentic.
LANE COUNTY, OR

