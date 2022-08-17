Man found shot dead in the middle of Atlanta street, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police.
According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW.
When police arrived to the scene, they found a 34-year-old man in the middle of the street dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, Hunt said.
There are no details on possible motives or suspects at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
