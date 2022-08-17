Effective: 2022-08-21 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Madison and Carroll Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1159 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Grandview, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Berryville... Eureka Springs Green Forest... Carrollton Rudd... Osage Urbanette... Rule Grandview... Blue Eye Rockhouse... Cabanal Metalton... Connor Coin... Pleasant Ridge Delmar... Denver Oak Hill MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO