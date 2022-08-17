Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Phys.org
Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices
An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
Phys.org
A greener route to blue: New method drastically reduces amount of solvent needed to produce organic dyes
Phthalocyanines are used in renewable energy production, sensing, nanomedicine and more. Researchers at Aalto University have demonstrated how the dye can be produced in a greener way that minimizes high-boiling organic solvents, by using solid-state synthesis instead. Organic (carbon-containing) dyes have important roles in nature. For example, they are responsible...
Phys.org
A fluid interaction inspires a breakthrough in fluid dynamics
It's a little-known fact that tiny particles like blood cells drift sideways when moving past a rough surface, but this quirk has drawn much attention from researchers solving industrial problems. Why? Because if engineers can unlock the rules behind this tiny movement, industries can use them to isolate biological samples,...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Phys.org
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Phys.org
Study identifies gut bacteria that regulate cholesterol
Certain species of bacteria in the gut interact with and help balance levels of dietary cholesterol by using it to create a molecule that plays important roles in human health, according to a study published August 18 in Nature Microbiology. Animals need appropriate amounts of cholesterol to produce bile in...
Phys.org
'Forever chemicals' destroyed by simple new method
PFAS, a group of manufactured chemicals commonly used since the 1940s, are called "forever chemicals" for a reason. Bacteria can't eat them; fire can't incinerate them; and water can't dilute them. And, if these toxic chemicals are buried, they leach into surrounding soil, becoming a persistent problem for generations to come.
Phys.org
Why are bigger animals more energy-efficient? A new answer to a centuries-old biological puzzle
If you think about "unraveling the mysteries of the universe," you probably think of physics: astronomers peering through telescopes at distant galaxies, or experimenters smashing particles to smithereens at the Large Hadron Collider. When biologists try to unravel deep mysteries of life, we too tend to reach for physics. But...
Phys.org
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Phys.org
Plant-nibbling insects may make it cloudier and cooler
Plants can release certain chemicals to shield themselves from high temperatures and potentially communicate with other plants. They also release these chemicals in response to stress, including when insects chomp on their leaves. Now, in a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, scientists have found that insect-damaged plants could release enough of these molecules, called volatile organic compounds, to locally alter the atmosphere and radiative budget above a forest.
Are personalised vitamins the key to good health?
Tailor-made supplements are being touted as the path to a healthier, happier, younger-looking you. Whether they work and whether they’re necessary is moot, say experts
Phys.org
Study sheds new light on materials assembly in confinement
Cramming multiple pairs of shoes into a vacation suitcase, twisting and flipping them into different arrangements to fit every pair needed, is a familiar optimization problem faced by harried travelers. This same problem is well known to engineers—when given a number of objects with a particular shape, how can they be packed into a container? And which pattern will that packing form?
Phys.org
Study: Сollapse of ancient Mayan capital linked to drought
Prolonged drought likely helped to fuel civil conflict and the eventual political collapse of Mayapan, the ancient capital city of the Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula, suggests a new study in Nature Communications that was published with the help of a University at Albany archaeologist. Mayapan served as the...
Phys.org
How do you take a better image of atom clouds? Mirrors—lots of mirrors
When it goes online, the MAGIS-100 experiment at the Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and its successors will explore the nature of gravitational waves and search for certain kinds of wavelike dark matter. But first, researchers need to figure out something pretty basic: how to get good photographs of the clouds of atoms at the heart of their experiment.
Phys.org
How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data
County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
Phys.org
Scientists stunned by vast insect migration
Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
Phys.org
Mosquitoes have neuronal fail-safes to make sure they can always smell humans
When female mosquitoes are looking for a human to bite, they smell a unique cocktail of body odors that we emit into the air. These odors then stimulate receptors in the mosquitoes' antenna. Scientists have tried deleting these receptors in attempts to make humans undetectable to mosquitoes. However, even after...
Phys.org
Mystery crater potentially caused by relative of dinosaur-killing asteroid
The ocean floor is famously less explored than the surface of Mars. And when our team of scientists recently mapped the seabed, and ancient sediments beneath, we discovered what looks like an asteroid impact crater. Intriguingly, the crater, named "Nadir" after the nearby volcano Nadir Seamount, is of the same...
Phys.org
See the largest image the James Webb Space Telescope has taken to date
A team of scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have just released the largest image taken by the telescope so far. The image is a mosaic of 690 individual frames taken with the telescope's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and it covers an area of sky about eight times as large as JWST's First Deep Field Image released on July 12. And it is absolutely FULL of early galaxies, many never seen before. Additionally, the team may have photographed one of the most distant galaxies yet observed.
