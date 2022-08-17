Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Pints for Parrots, BaconFest, more
The annual Pints for Parrots event is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at KC's Parrot 41 in East Naples and benefits The Hyacinth Macaw Project in Brazil to help the world’s largest macaws, which has faced increased threats from wildfires. KC's Parrot 41, 3340 Tamiami Trail E., will donate...
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes
Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.). The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in,...
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen celebrates ribbon cutting on Sanibel
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen on Wednesday at 1200 Periwinkle Way, following the end of the restaurant’s first season of operation. Owners Pasquale and Leanna Russo and Jeramie and Debra Campana evolved the former Matzaluna Italian Kitchen during a six-month planning phase and seven-week renovation that included the installation of a special dough mixer imported from Italy and other new equipment, new reclaimed-wood tables and reupholstered seating and new lighting throughout the dining area. The restaurant also has event space for special occasions and functions. Specialties include pizza classico baked in a wood-fired oven, pasta, seafood and house-made desserts paired with Italian-themed specialty cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list designed by the team.
Florida Weekly
Florida Weekly
Realtor Maria Oddy to host Declutter & Stage brunch presentation
Real Estate professional Maria Oddy of William Raveis Real Estate will be presenting a Declutter & Stage seminar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Inn on Fifth, 699 5th Avenue South in Naples. A light buffet brunch will be served to all attendees. The seminar,...
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
Naples Real Estate Market Begins to Cool Off
After two years of steady and steep inclines, those looking for housing in Naples may finally get a minor reprieve. According to data from real estate giant Redfin, the Naples market is beginning to show several signs of slowing down. Many of these indicators, like listing price decreases and increasing supply, are often the first warnings of a cooling market. Sales and price figures tend to lag behind these other, smaller trends.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida
This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Florida
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Florida Weekly
Pulte Homes townhome model to highlight maintenance-free lifestyle in Sonoma Oaks
Pulte Homes has broken ground on its model home in Sonoma Oaks, a new gated community of 114 luxury townhomes coming to north Naples in late 2022. The professionally decorated model will showcase the flexibility, livability and quality construction which have made Pulte Homes one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
WINKNEWS.com
Bokeelia boat combusts into roaring flames
The owner is confused about why and how his boat became engulfed in flames in Bokeelia Wednesday night. Robert Biermann, the owner of the boat, bought the boat when he moved to Bocilla Island Club five years ago. Biermann said the boat was always well maintained, adding to the mystery...
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Village of Estero reopening golf driving range
The Village of Estero announced the grand reopening of the former Gulf Coast Driving Range at 9000 Williams Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Estero Chamber will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9. The 9.85-acre property, which will be run by the Estero Forever Foundation, was purchased by the village for $4.25 million in April.
