The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen on Wednesday at 1200 Periwinkle Way, following the end of the restaurant’s first season of operation. Owners Pasquale and Leanna Russo and Jeramie and Debra Campana evolved the former Matzaluna Italian Kitchen during a six-month planning phase and seven-week renovation that included the installation of a special dough mixer imported from Italy and other new equipment, new reclaimed-wood tables and reupholstered seating and new lighting throughout the dining area. The restaurant also has event space for special occasions and functions. Specialties include pizza classico baked in a wood-fired oven, pasta, seafood and house-made desserts paired with Italian-themed specialty cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list designed by the team.

2 DAYS AGO