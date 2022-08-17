Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Cocomo’s Grill – New digs, same great tastes
Our next dining destination is an old favorite AND a new destination. Cocomo’s Grill has left their longtime digs at 945 N. Collier Blvd., moving just up the road to Marco Town Center (1069 N. Collier Blvd.). The décor is similar to the former locale. When you walk in,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen celebrates ribbon cutting on Sanibel
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen on Wednesday at 1200 Periwinkle Way, following the end of the restaurant’s first season of operation. Owners Pasquale and Leanna Russo and Jeramie and Debra Campana evolved the former Matzaluna Italian Kitchen during a six-month planning phase and seven-week renovation that included the installation of a special dough mixer imported from Italy and other new equipment, new reclaimed-wood tables and reupholstered seating and new lighting throughout the dining area. The restaurant also has event space for special occasions and functions. Specialties include pizza classico baked in a wood-fired oven, pasta, seafood and house-made desserts paired with Italian-themed specialty cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list designed by the team.
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Twisted Vine Bistro, 2214 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-333-2225; www.barrelroomfortmyers.com. We still remember the review a member of our team filed last year from The Barrel Room at Twisted Vine Bistro: She dined on steak frittes, and said the marinated steak, char-grilled to order, was sliced into tender medallions and drizzled with a richly browned, herbed demi-glace and served with truffle fries that were coated in shaved Parmesan that melts and sticks to the exterior, dusted with parsley and cracked black pepper, and then drenched in truffle oil.
Florida Weekly
Realtor Maria Oddy to host Declutter & Stage brunch presentation
Real Estate professional Maria Oddy of William Raveis Real Estate will be presenting a Declutter & Stage seminar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Inn on Fifth, 699 5th Avenue South in Naples. A light buffet brunch will be served to all attendees. The seminar,...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Florida
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Your chance to name Naples' newest high school
The public has 10 days to submit their ideas for names for the 295,000 square-foot high school currently under construction.
naplesillustrated.com
Naples Walking Club Celebrates 30 Years
Walking has many health benefits, and you don’t have to do it alone. The Naples Walking Club meets several times per week and has for decades. “I just walk for the love of it and just taking in the beauty,” says Margo Peyrot, one of the club’s original members and a former club president. “You can’t imagine what you’ll see when you walk. You miss so much driving in the car.” Peyrot, who’s now 94, walked with the club until a few years ago when she started having trouble maintaining their pace. She now continues to walk on her own but keeps up with the club in other ways, including through attending their thirtieth anniversary celebration this year. “It’s still growing, and I’m so delighted that the younger ones are taking over,” she says, noting that the club has expanded to more than 70 members. She has decades of memories with close friends in the club doing everything from hiking to volunteering to going on trips—and, of course, walking. “When you’re walking and talking,” she notes, “it’s just a great way to get to know somebody.”
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
WINKNEWS.com
Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach
A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
Orlando-based Darden Restaurants plans new locations for four of its iconic dining brands within Collier and Lee, two in each county. It’s been three years since Darden launched a new area restaurant. Its last to open was Yard House in Naples in 2019. Now, Darden has four more restaurants in the works: Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Naples, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in North Naples, LongHorn Steakhouse in Cape Coral and The Capital Grille in south Fort Myers.
Florida Weekly
Arts Center Theatre to present Readers Theater “The Swingset”
Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by...
WINKNEWS.com
Hot with a chance of storms Saturday; Tropics busy
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Seagate announces Avalon model in upcoming Palisades community
Seagate Development Group is set to develop and build the 3,000-plus-square-foot Avalon model home in Palisades on Yarberry Lane in North Naples. This comes shortly after the commencement of site clearing in what will ultimately become a 12-acre luxury residential community of 25 single-family custom homes starting at 3,000 square feet.
Florida Weekly
New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area
Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
Florida Weekly
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
islandernews.com
Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants
Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
coastalbreezenews.com
Patrick Wilkins Breaks Marco Real Estate Sales Record
Patrick Wilkins, a reputed name in the real estate industry, has been representing buyers and sellers in Marco Island and Naples, Florida since 1981. Patrick is a Broker Associate with RE/MAX Affinity Plus where he has been named as Top 1% of agents in the U.S. and Top 100 Agents in America.
