Patients With Aphasia Use Different Cognitive Tools To Compensate for Language Deficits

A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
MedicalXpress
DNA associated with autism and schizophrenia: A synaptic adhesion signaling mechanism linked to disabilities
A joint research team of Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology professors Um Ji-won and Ko Jae-won of the Department of Brain Sciences reported a new genetic mutation related to intellectual disability and discovered an excitatory synaptic activation signaling mechanism related to the mutation. The discovery is expected to present a new research direction to the treatment of brain developmental disorders by coordinating the excitatory synaptic signaling activity.
MedicalXpress
Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the brain
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Brazil has found evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the human brain. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of the brains of people who had died from COVID-19 and what was found.
Nature.com
Role of necroptosis in airflow limitation in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: focus on small-airway disease and emphysema
Airflow limitation with intractable progressive mechanisms is the main disease feature of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The pathological process of airflow limitation in COPD involves necroptosis, a form of programmed necrotic cell death with pro-inflammatory properties. In this paper, the correlations of small-airway disease and emphysema with airflow limitation in COPD were firstly reviewed; then, based on this, the effects of necroptosis on small-airway disease and emphysema were analysed, and the possible mechanisms of necroptosis causing airflow limitation in COPD were explored. The results showed that airflow limitation is caused by a combination of small-airway disease and emphysema. In addition, toxic particulate matter stimulates epithelial cells to trigger necroptosis, and necroptosis promotes the expulsion of cell contents, the abnormal hyperplasia of pro-inflammatory mediators and the insufficient clearance of dead cells by macrophages; these processes, coupled with the interaction of necroptosis and oxidative stress, collectively result in small-airway disease and emphysema in COPD.
Nature.com
Associations of genetic liability for Alzheimer's disease with cognition and eye movements in a large, population-based cohort study
To identify cognitive measures that may be particularly sensitive to early cognitive decline in preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), we investigated the relation between genetic risk for AD and cognitive task performance in a large population-based cohort study. We measured performance on memory, processing speed, executive function, crystallized intelligence and eye movement tasks in 5182 participants of the Rhineland Study, aged 30 to 95 years. We quantified genetic risk for AD by creating three weighted polygenic risk scores (PRS) based on the genome-wide significant single-nucleotide polymorphisms coming from three different genetic association studies. We assessed the relation of AD PRS with cognitive performance using generalized linear models. Three PRS were associated with lower performance on the Corsi forward task, and two PRS were associated with a lower probability of correcting antisaccade errors, but none of these associations remained significant after correction for multiple testing. Associations between age and trail-making test A (TMT-A) performance were modified by AD genetic risk, with individuals at high genetic risk showing the strongest association. We conclude that no single measure of our cognitive test battery robustly captures genetic liability for AD as quantified by current PRS. However, Corsi forward performance and the probability of correcting antisaccade errors may represent promising candidates whose ability to capture genetic liability for AD should be investigated further. Additionally, our finding on TMT-A performance suggests that processing speed represents a sensitive marker of AD genetic risk in old age and supports the processing speed theory of age-related cognitive decline.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
‘Covid is over’ idea may threaten booster uptake in England, scientists warn
The prevailing idea that “Covid is over” may jeopardise England’s autumn booster programme, scientists have said, warning mixed messages about the threat of the disease could reduce the uptake of jabs. The booster campaign is set to begin on 5 September, with the new dual-variant Covid vaccine...
scitechdaily.com
A New Crocodile Hypothesis Could Help People With Hearing Loss
A new hypothesis about crocodile ears. Over 1.2 billion individuals worldwide have hearing loss. Crocodiles, on the other hand, have excellent hearing for their whole lives and can live up to 70 years. One reason is that crocodiles can create new hair cells, and an Uppsala University research team is currently investigating why. Hopefully, understanding crocodile biology can benefit those who have hearing loss.
scitechdaily.com
Early Blood Tests for Traumatic Brain Injury Can Accurately Predict Which Patients Are Likely To Die
In the study, the method predicted poor outcomes six months after injury with high accuracy. A study finds that blood tests taken the day of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) can accurately predict which patients are likely to die or survive with severe disability. This could allow clinicians to make decisions earlier on possible treatment of TBI.
healio.com
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time
High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
Nature.com
Combined functional and structural imaging of brain white matter reveals stage-dependent impairment in multiple system atrophy of cerebellar type
Advances in fMRI of brain white matter (WM) have established the feasibility of understanding how functional signals of WM evolve with brain diseases. By combining functional signals with structural features of WM, the current study characterizes functional and structural impairments of WM in cerebelar type multiple system atrophy, with the goal to derive new mechanistic insights into the pathological progression of this disease. Our analysis of 30 well-diagnosed patients revealed pronounced decreases in functional connectivity in WM bundles of the cerebellum and brainstem, and concomitant local structural alterations that depended on the disease stage. The novel findings implicate a critical time point in the pathological evolution of the disease, which could guide optimal therapeutic interventions. Furthermore, fMRI signals of impaired WM bundles exhibited superior sensitivity in differentiating initial disease development, which demonstrates great potential of using these signals to inform disease management.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 2 with mild Pierre-Robin sequence showing a heterozygous chromosome 22q12 microdeletion encompassing NF2 and MN1
Pierre-Robin sequence (PRS) is a rare, congenital defect presenting with micrognathia, glossoptosis, and airway obstruction with variable inclusion of a cleft palate. Overlapping PRS with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a syndrome caused by a chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including NF2. We describe a patient with severe early-onset NF2 overlapping with PRS that showed micrognathia, glossoptosis, and a mild form of cleft palate. We detected a de novo chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including MN1 and NF2 in the patient. Previous cases of overlapping PRS and NF2 caused by the chromosome 22q12 microdeletions showed severe NF2 phenotypes with variable severity of cleft palate and microdeletions of varying sizes. Genotype-phenotype correlations and comparison of the size and breakpoint of microdeletions suggest that some modifier genes distal to MN1 and NF2 might be linked to the cleft palate severity.
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
healio.com
Disease recurrence linked to cessation of DMTs in patients with relapsing-remitting MS
In patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, disease reactivation occurred within months of cessation of disease-modifying therapy but was reduced after starting a new treatment, according to a study published in Neurology. “Treatment interruptions are common in patients with multiple sclerosis. Disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) may be stopped or switched for reasons...
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
Nature.com
Ultrasound dynamic monitoring of IVCD to guide application of CRRT in patients with renal failure combined with acute heart failure
We explored the application value of bedside ultrasound dynamic monitoring of the inferior vena cava diameter (IVCD) and collapse with sniff (inferior vena cava collapsibility index [IVCCI]) to guide dehydration adjustment in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in patients with combined renal failure and acute heart failure. We selected 90 patients with combined renal and acute heart failure who required CRRT in the intensive care unit (ICU) from January 2019 to June 2021. According to different blood volume assessment methods, patients were randomly divided into ultrasound, experience, and control groups. We compared serum creatinine, potassium, and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels; time to improved heart failure symptoms; CRRT time; ventilator use; ICU length of stay; vasopressor use; and incidence of adverse events among groups. There were no significant differences in serum creatinine, potassium, and NT-proBNP levels in pairwise comparisons among groups before and after CRRT (P"‰>"‰0.05). The time to improved heart failure symptoms, CRRT time, and ICU length of stay in the ultrasound and experience groups were lower than those in the control group; the differences were statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). Ventilator use duration was lower in the ultrasound and experience groups compared with the control group, with a statistically significant difference between the ultrasound and control groups (P"‰<"‰0.05). The duration of vasopressor use in the ultrasound and control groups was lower than that in the experience group; the difference was statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). The incidence of adverse events was lower in the ultrasound group compared with the experience and control groups; the difference was statistically significant (P"‰<"‰0.05). Ultrasound dynamic monitoring of IVCD and collapse with sniff can accurately assess blood volume status, and provide guidance for dehydration adjustments in CRRT and rapid relief of heart failure symptoms in patients with combined renal and acute heart failure.
ajmc.com
New Report Highlights Rare Cases of SLE Onset After HPV Vaccination
A new case report highlights the potential benefits of risk assessment for women with a family history of autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), who are considering the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is more common among people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) than the...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Researchers Discover Global Warming Spawned the Age of Reptiles
Harvard researchers find rapid evolution of reptiles was triggered by nearly 60 million years of global warming and climate change. Researchers can explore the impact of environmental crises on organismal evolution by studying climate change-induced mass extinctions in the deep geological past. One principal example is the Permian-Triassic climatic crises. This series of climatic shifts was driven by global warming that occurred between the Middle Permian (265 million years ago) and Middle Triassic (230 million years ago). These climatic shifts caused two of the largest mass extinctions in the history of life at the end of the Permian, the first at 261 million years ago and the other at 252 million years ago, the latter eliminating 86% of all animal species worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies new dementia risk genes through novel testing approach
A new UCLA-led study has identified multiple new risk genes for Alzheimer's disease and a rare, related brain disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) by using a combination of new testing methods allowing for mass screening of genetic variants in a single experiment. The study, published today in the journal...
