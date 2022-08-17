ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry and cooler overnight; Warm end to the work week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Dry and cool overnight
  • Low 60s for the bus stop tomorrow morning
  • Dry end to work week

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMcD6_0hK93mMQ00

OVERNIGHT: Clearing, cool, and dry with temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: A dry end to the week. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A little muggier but not too uncomfortable. Dry for the first week of Touchdown 7 football too!

SATURDAY: We will start the weekend with dry weather. Highs reach the low 80s. Clouds increase and a shower or storm could develop in the early evening. The better chance for rain will move in overnight.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms at times. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: A dry morning but as we warm up into the afternoon some pop up showers and storms could develop. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: A mainly dry day. Afternoon pop up or isolated downpours possible. Highs around 80 again

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
