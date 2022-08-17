ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truck theft impacts SJ man's family, business and volunteer efforts to help homeless

 4 days ago

A San Jose resident, father and local food pantry volunteer recently had his truck stolen from outside of his home.

Anthony Moore described his frustration to ABC7 News, over the senseless theft of his green Chevy Silverado.

"Second time they stole it in six months," Moore shared. "I'm in trouble. I have no insurance, so if they burn it or anything, it's done."

More than transportation, he relies on the truck for his catering company, uses it to take his daughter to and from school, and in his free time, Moore volunteers his vehicle to help serve those in need.

Pastor Ralph Olmos with Lighthouse Food Rescue and Distribution in the city's Northside Neighborhood described, "We try to find whatever resource we can to try and get the job done, and a lot of times it's our own cars."

Moore has used his truck to help move food for the nonprofit and has even towed equipment used in larger efforts to feed the ever-growing unhoused population.

VIDEO: 6 arrested after SJPD uncovers underground bunker with $100K worth of stolen goods inside

A burglary investigation led SJPD to a sophisticated underground bunker at a homeless encampment with $100,000 worth of stolen items and firearms.

As demand for homeless help has skyrocketed during the pandemic, Pastor Olmos said the theft of Moore's truck has the potential to impact business.

"It does hurt us, because it does affect the food flow here," Pastor Olmos said. "When one car's missing, a load is not picked up. It does affect how this place operates because we're a little bit different than most distributions, being a free farmers market."

On Tuesday, we found Moore working the front door at Lighthouse. He lives within walking distance.

"The door is kind of a critical position because it's where you actually meet us," Pastor Olmos told ABC7 News. "You actually get to interact with us and I think that Anthony's spot here has kind of grown on the neighborhood. He's had a very powerful effect on people around here because everybody knows everybody here on the Northside."

Days earlier, surveillance cameras captured what looked to be a white SUV driving around the area. Moore and other residents believe it's tied to Friday morning's theft.

Moore said additional footage showed the SUV stopping near his truck around 1:15 a.m.

RELATED: New California law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

He said two minutes later, "You see my brake lights back up and then you see it go."

Moore said he's filed a police report.

He said he was able to recover his truck months ago, after seeing it being driven across town.

Now the man who's dedicated his time to his kids and community is needing some extra help himself- simply, to make ends meet.

"I don't know what it is with these trucks, but it has to stop," he said. "I can't take it. I mean, I'm on the verge right now- probably not having enough to pay my rent because that's what I use to do catering."

Pastor Olmos added, "To take his truck, it just doesn't make any sense. Because this guy, he's a father, he takes his kids back and forth to school, and he comes here right after and picks up loads. So, it doesn't really make sense to hurt a person like that."

EXCLUSIVE: Presumed thief leaves flyers on SF cars asking for money so they can stop 'stealing'

Car break-ins in San Francisco aren't new but now presumed thieves are leaving notes on cars giving people two options: pay... or risk theft.

Moore said his green Chevy Silverado 4x4 has black rims. He described it as an old Fish and Game truck with holes on the top of the roof where antennas used to be.

The first time the truck was taken, he lost catering equipment, canopies, and filet knives which totaled a loss of $400-500 worth of items.

When he recovered the truck, he added a club for security.

This time around, the truck stored a BBQ flag, steaks and ear pods.

If the truck is returned, he plans on getting an alarm and kill switch installed.

Moore shared a link to an online campaign to help assist with costs. Visit here to help.

