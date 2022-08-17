Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Two House Democrats ask Wyoming Democrats to switch parties for Liz Cheney
Two House Democrats are crossing party lines to back Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ahead of her uphill Wyoming Republican primary election battle next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the key primary election results from Wyoming
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Wyoming primary elections, including notable races for governor and a House congressional district.
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened
Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out
CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
‘Not enough Wyoming’? Liz Cheney fights for the votes of her disgruntled constituents
Her leadership role on the January 6 panel makes her a martyr for democracy to some – and an apostate to others
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Wyoming defeat, Cheney prepares for the longer-term fight against Trump -- and her own political future
The day after losing the Republican primary for Wyoming's House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney is positioning herself for a longer-term fight with former President Donald Trump.
Trump says Liz Cheney 'can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion' after she loses her Wyoming primary
Trump congratulated Harriet Hageman for winning Tuesday's GOP primary in Wyoming. The former president also ripped into Rep. Liz Cheney, a prominent Trump critic. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Tuesday...
Takeaways: Cheney loses to Hageman in Wyoming; Alaska's Murkowski and Palin advance to general
Rep. Liz Cheney lost early to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming. In Alaska, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin move to general elections in different races.
Utah Democrats call for Sen. Gene Davis to step down
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A week and a half after a former intern publicly accused state Sen. Gene Davis of sexual misconduct, the Utah Democratic Party is suspending the longtime lawmaker from party-related activities at all levels and has called for him to step down from the Utah Legislature. The decision, announced in a statement issued late Friday night, comes after the allegation exposed a rift in the party over its handling of sexual harassment. In prior statements, the party’s stance was that it couldn’t take action unless it received an official complaint, the Salt Lake Tribune reported....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney says she's 'willing to pay' for 'standing up for the Constitution,' regardless of whether or not it costs her the GOP primary
"If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that's a price I'm willing to pay," Cheney told The New York Times.
deseret.com
How the Cheneys lost their influence in Wyoming
As Liz Cheney gave her defiant concession speech Tuesday night, after a bruising 37-point loss to her Republican primary opponent Harriet Hageman, her parents, former Vice President Dick Cheney and second lady, Lynne, looked on from their seats at the picturesque Mead Ranch, outside Jackson, Wyoming. Liz is heir to...
'To help save the republic': Democrat switches parties to vote for Cheney
Pat Lauber, who had been registered Democrat for 40 years, explains why she switched parties to become a Republican so she could vote for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the Wyoming Republican primary.
Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin
The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
Comments / 0