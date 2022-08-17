Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night’s primary election. Wyoming law...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, “Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a “90/10” split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn’t dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Ray Hunkins Should Write More Columns
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I am writing to commend Cowboy State Daily for the recent column you published dated August 9, 2022. The article written by retired attorney/rancher Ray Hunkins entitled: In Biden Administration, Ideology Trumps Common Sense. I was thrilled to see in your...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.02 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 44 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
cowboystatedaily.com
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Investigative Board Clears Two Reservation School Administrators Of Harassment Allegations
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although a federal agency implicated two Wind River Indian Reservation school administrators in a sweeping misconduct report which detailed an alcohol-fueled party with a topless student dancer, a state investigative committee last week cleared the pair of wrongdoing. An unnamed source...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Reminds Tourists Not To Get Gored By Bison
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not that any tourist will pay attention to the warning, but Yellowstone National Park is attempting anyway. It’s the time of the year known as “the rut” and it’s when bison fall in love and particularly don’t like humans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
Comments / 0