Casper, WY

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday's Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock's day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, "Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!".
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out

CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She's going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
Obituaries: Carlisle, Losea, Reed

Glenn A. Carlisle, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin G. and Luann E. Carlisle on September 19, 1957. After high school, Glenn joined the military. He was very proud of his service and fellow...
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
Election Results – Casper City Council

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
