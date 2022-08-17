Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet, certify Primary Election results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming's General Election in November. The members of the board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward...
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday's Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock's day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
cowboystatedaily.com
13 Votes Separate Candidates In Eastern Wyoming Race; Only Election To Get Recount
Thirteen votes were all that separated State Rep. JD Williams, R-Lusk, and challenger Allen Slagle in their Republican primary race for the State House Tuesday night, with Slagle pulling out a narrow, 13-vote victory. The election was so close in House...
county17.com
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Wheatland, Wyoming by Tami Lynn Arndt. Tami writes, "Off to the barn to do chores, but not before a quick shot at this Wheatland Wyoming Sunrise!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Red Wave Targets Incumbent Legislators In Wyoming Primary — Many Get Capsized
Many incumbent Wyoming legislators had a target on their back in this year's primary election, advancing to the general election, in some cases, only by the skin of their teeth, if at all. State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said he...
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
wylr.net
Honoring Inductees: Annual Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame Picnic celebrates agvocates
Individuals from across the state of Wyoming spent the evening of Aug. 17 at the Riverside Park in Douglas to celebrate the induction of Pat and Sharon O’Toole and the late Scott Keith into the Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame and to recognize Andrea Cooley as the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom (WAIC) Educator of the Year at the annual Wyoming Hall of Fame Picnic.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
Saying the state isn't representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban's legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘In a Land of Awe’: Casper author explores majesty of wild horses in Wyoming’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — In early August, a Casper photographer uploaded a photo he captured of wild horses in Wyoming this summer. Within a week, thousands of people from around the world had seen it. What is it about wild horses that leads people from across the planet to seek...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out
CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who's facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. "She’s going to lose," one local, BJ, told Fox News. "Sorry Liz." Another woman, Sydney, said: "I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad that she's running...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Carlisle, Losea, Reed
Glenn A. Carlisle, 64, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin G. and Luann E. Carlisle on September 19, 1957. After high school, Glenn joined the military. He was very proud of his service and fellow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/10/22–8/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
