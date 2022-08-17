ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election

By Darryl Coote
 4 days ago
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Computer experts working at the direction of lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories that the 2020 general election was stolen from him copied a trove of sensitive data from Georgia election systems, according to reports.

Documents and other records seen by The Washington Post and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirm for the first time that election data was copied from the state.

Procured through subpoenas, the documents state that Trump-aligned attorney Sidney Powell was behind the effort, and was billed $26,000 for hiring computer experts from an Atlanta-based company SullivanStrickler to obtain the election data.

The group of computer experts had copied the files in Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021, after being given access to the Dominion voting systems by an employee. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the incident is under investigation.

The documents were produced on Friday via subpoenas filed by plaintiffs in a case concerning the state's voting systems.

Dominion, a Denver-based company, supplied voting machines for the election and has seen been thrust into the center of a conspiracy theories peddled by the former president and his supporters that it helped rig the election for Joe Biden.

Powell has been one of the former Trump lawyers who supported the claims and following the election attempted to force judges in Georgia and Michigan through litigation to certify that Trump had won their electoral votes.

In her lawsuits, she cited as proof widely debunked conspiracy theories that the machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems were used to manipulate the votes in Biden's favor.

In response, Dominion has filed defamation suits against Powell and Trump-aligned attorney Rudy Giuliani, among others, as well as Fox News and Newsmax for broadcasting and amplifying their claims.

The documents produced by subpoenas state the computer experts had help from local officials, some of whom are known to have aided in Trump's attempt to overturn the election results in the state.

"Rogue election officials will not be tolerated in Georgia," a statement from the office of Georgia's secretary of state said. "Prior to this latest disclosure, the Georgia secretary of state's office and the State Election Board had already looped in appropriate authorities, including criminal law enforcement agencies, to assist in the investigation into the alleged unlawful access in Coffee County.

"That investigation continues, and any wrongdoers should be prosecuted."

Comments / 260

Keep it moving.
3d ago

This is a sad time in America at the present time. We are not suppose to be going through this drama. Please do some soul searching and do right for the people in your community.

Reply(64)
37
Emily S
3d ago

Integrity is everything when I see the word democracy….. This power / networking train is crashing! This is what has divided this country, money/power! Remove EVERYONE that played a part!! Especially the FAKE electoral voters. They all had planned schemes, and they shouldn’t be on a ballot!

Reply(20)
57
Emily S
3d ago

Makes me wonder…… how many past elections were actually LOST? How many phone calls have been made in the past to state “ we need this amount of votes!”, how many fake state electoral votes has been submitted in the past? God is revealing a lot! …. But it’s the same party that worrying about what a woman does with her body!! Of you notice, a lot of trump supporters are QUIET! All this talk about denouncing the FBI, civil war talks…. Is simple shame! But as for a Civil War, it will NOT be the same as the past… lol remember the south lost that one too!

Reply(3)
32
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
