ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques

Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died

Former Pop Idol contestant and Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family has confirmed. The star's family said he was found dead in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday 11 August. The cause of death remains unknown, but police have confirmed there were...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Rochester, MN
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Darius Campbell
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Natasha Henstridge
Person
Simon Cowell
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Ex Wife#Sudden Death#Idol#The San Ysidro Ranch
Outsider.com

Gary Busey Facing Criminal Charges in New Jersey

Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend. According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Laura Whitmore corrected by Saturday Kitchen guest after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha

Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say...
Tyla

Tyla

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy