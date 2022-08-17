Read full article on original website
How Darius Campbell Danesh had two near death experiences before he died aged 41
It has been revealed that before he sadly passed away, former Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh had two separate near-death experiences. The Scottish singer was found dead at age 41 last Thursday (11 August) in his Minnesota apartment, his family confirmed. While the cause of death is still unknown,...
Love Island's Andrew breaks silence on why he unfollowed Jacques
Love Island star Andrew Le Page has explained his reasoning for unfollowing fellow islander Jacques O'Neill on Instagram. Since coming out of the villa, the Love Island finalists have regained control of their social media accounts - and it seems they're already deciding which of their former castmates they plan to keep in touch with.
Gareth Gates pays tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh after his shock death
Gareth Gates has paid tribute to his fellow Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh after he sadly passed away earlier this month. In a statement, Gareth, 38, described Darius as his 'big brother' and spoke about their time on the signing contest in 2002. He wrote: "I can’t quite believe...
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died
Former Pop Idol contestant and Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family has confirmed. The star's family said he was found dead in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday 11 August. The cause of death remains unknown, but police have confirmed there were...
Simon Cowell speaks out following Darius Campbell Danesh's tragic death
Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh after he was found dead at the age of 41. The Scottish singer rose to fame on the talent show Popstars in 2001 and later Pop Idol in 2002, where he finished in third place behind Gareth Gates and Will Young.
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
Mum fumes after neighbour demands 3-year-old daughter to ‘be quiet’ in her own home
A mother has spoken of her anger after a neighbour told her to keep her three-year-old daughter quiet in her own home. She said her daughter had been running up and down her hallway early in the morning when the neighbour, who lives in the flat below, complained. The 'absolutely...
Gary Busey Facing Criminal Charges in New Jersey
Texas native and famous actor Gary Busey is reportedly facing charges out of New Jersey as authorities claim he made inappropriate contact with attendees at Monster Mania Con last weekend. According to TMZ, the TV and film was hit with four charges by the Cherry Hill Police Department on Friday...
Mum charged after reportedly leaving baby girl in hot car while she was at work
A US mum has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot car while she was at work. The little girl, identified by family members as Carissa Lewis, had been sitting in the car for five hours while her mother was at work, on a day when temperatures in Louisiana reached 33 degrees Celcius.
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Love Is Blind couple announce their split in heartbreaking statement
Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely are making television history after becoming the first Love Is Blind couple to officially announce their divorce. Perhaps love isn't blind after all, Nick and Vanessa Lachey!. Although these two had a seriously rocky start, Jarrette and Iyanna wound up becoming one of the only...
Laura Whitmore corrected by Saturday Kitchen guest after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha
Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say...
