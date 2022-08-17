ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Three Spokane area fire levies approved, one fails

Spokane County’s canvassing board certified the primary election on Tuesday. The results brought good news for three fire districts, but bad news for another. Voters in the fire districts that serve the West Plains (District 3), the north county (District 4) and Spokane Valley re-authorized property tax levies that will continue to fund firefighters’ work.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
SPOKANE, WA

