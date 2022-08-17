Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
The Spokane Valley Police Department said Thursday a suspect in a random knife attack was arrested with help from the public. Police reported the victim was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
Extra DUI patrols on Spokane and Whitman County roads
SPOKANE, Wash. — As you’re making plans for your weekend, carve out a few extra seconds to double down on plans for getting home from your events. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,“ a national campaign, is underway. Our region is getting involved and our roads could benefit from extra attention and patrols.
Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
FOX 28 Spokane
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Police looking for man who fired shot, physically hit woman near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are looking for a man who fired a shot near Riverfront Park and physically hit a woman Wednesday night. Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave around 7 p.m. A group of people was being unruly and employees went to the parking lot to ask them to leave. Someone then pointed...
Spokane Police respond to domestic violence incident, stabbing on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a domestic violence incident on the South Hill Thursday night. Police say a victim was stabbed and went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred on E 37th Avenue and S Cuba Street. This investigation into this incident is...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
spokanepublicradio.org
Three Spokane area fire levies approved, one fails
Spokane County’s canvassing board certified the primary election on Tuesday. The results brought good news for three fire districts, but bad news for another. Voters in the fire districts that serve the West Plains (District 3), the north county (District 4) and Spokane Valley re-authorized property tax levies that will continue to fund firefighters’ work.
KHQ Right Now
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday. According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says two missing boys have been found
HAYDEN, Idaho. - Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday...
KHQ Right Now
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
