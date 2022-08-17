Read full article on original website
Related
dailyphew.com
Dying Man’s Last Wish For His Beloved Dog Just Came True
As John was nearing the end of his life, there was just one thing he still wanted: a new home for his beloved dog Pawpaw. Pawpaw and John had been a family since 2017, when John met Pawpaw at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, California, and instantly fell in love. Pawpaw was 11 years old then. For nearly two years, the senior and his senior dog were loving companions for each other.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Comments / 0