Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
Alaska’s new primary system showed who voters favored, but it cut just one legislative candidate
Alaska’s primary on Tuesday hasn’t narrowed the field of candidates for state offices so much as given a glimpse of the support they have heading toward the November general election. In fact, with the top four advancing in each race, only one candidate in the legislative primaries was...
ktoo.org
Voters matter most. Tell us what you want to know.
Here are some of the things Alaska voters want to hear from this year’s candidates:. “I want to hear solutions to problems, not just complaining and bad mouthing current politicians.”. “Facts as to how their budget-related promises are paid for.”. “Their thoughts about who has the right to make...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
ktoo.org
Draft ferry schedule includes more sailings but leaves some communities with large service gaps
This winter’s Alaska Marine Highway schedule has ferries running for more weeks than last year but still leaves some communities with large service gaps. The draft schedule for October through April, released by the state Department of Transportation on Aug. 16, is up for comment through Aug. 26. The...
Comments / 0