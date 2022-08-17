The Berkshire Eagle has the inside story of how the Hollywood composer succeeded the everlasting Arthur Fiedler as chief conductor of the Boston Pops. … As (Tom) Morris recollected, (Andre) Previn told him that Williams “is the consummate pro — he knows the instrument of the symphony orchestra better than anyone Previn had ever met, he knows how it works, how it sounds, how to work with it and conduct it” based on extensive experience with movie studio orchestras.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO