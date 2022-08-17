Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
France mourns an early music pioneer
Tributes are coming in for Kader Hassissi, co-founder 40 years ago of the Festival d’Opéra Baroque at Beaune and one of France’s early enthusiasts for pre-classical music. Kader died on Monday of the effects of Covid-19, which he contracted earlier this summer. He was 72.
Slipped Disc
She built a house by the lake, but she’s leaving the festival
The Bregenz Festival has confirmed that Elisabeth Sobotka will step down as artistic director when she joins Barenboim’s Berlin Staatsoper in 2o24. The Austrian director has been in charge at Bregenz in 2015. Only last month she was telling journalists that her job each year was to build a house by the lake.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… ‘Master Harold’ …and the boys – National Theatre
‘Master Harold’ …and the boys – National Theatre. The National Theatre keeps adding to its online platform and it’s worth returning regularly to see what’s new on the site. New this month is ‘Master Harold’ . . . and the boys, from Tony Award-winning playwright...
Slipped Disc
BBC R3 presenter calls for composer quotas
The Radio 3 DJ Kate Molleson, who is promoting a book about neglected composers, has used her platform at the Edinburgh Book Festival to press BBC managers to diversify their classical output. ‘The fact is that we do need help along the way in order to shift things along,’ she...
Slipped Disc
Last-minute pianist switch at BBC Proms
Francesco Piemontesi has dropped out of tonight’s Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Thomas Dausgaard. His replacement in Jan Lisiecki.
Ja Rule wants to put Black NFT artists center stage by following in the footsteps of Harlem jazz and hip hop icons
Rapper Ja Rule and business partner Herb Rice aim to promote Black NFT artists through their initiative called The Painted House.
Slipped Disc
Prokofiev trapped between father and son
Western orchestras take a binary view of the Russian 20th century. Rachmaninov, Stravinsky, Prokofiev and Shostakovich are good for business, the rest are box-office death. Like most iron rules, these categorisations are pointless and misleading. Prokofiev can be bad for audiences, very bad, when you leave him alone in a...
Slipped Disc
Just in: Berlin offers to host Odesa orchestra
The Odesa Philharmonic Orchestra has been invited to perform in the Philharmonie as part of “Berliner Musikfest” on September 6. Led by Principal Conductor Hobart Earle, they will play music by lesser-known Ukrainian composers: Myroslav Skoryk’s Hutsul Tryptich and Alemdar Karamanov’s Third Piano Concerto “Ave Maria” with Tamara Stefanovich as soloist.
Slipped Disc
How John Williams became a conductor
The Berkshire Eagle has the inside story of how the Hollywood composer succeeded the everlasting Arthur Fiedler as chief conductor of the Boston Pops. … As (Tom) Morris recollected, (Andre) Previn told him that Williams “is the consummate pro — he knows the instrument of the symphony orchestra better than anyone Previn had ever met, he knows how it works, how it sounds, how to work with it and conduct it” based on extensive experience with movie studio orchestras.
Slipped Disc
Free Opera of the Week – original and exclusive from England’s Bayreuth
Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision streams live from the Longborough Festival Opera, known as the British Bayreuth. This is the bucolic backdrop for this new production by Amy Lane which celebrates the natural world. Renowned Wagnerian Anthony Negus conducts a cast of the UK’s leading Wagnerian singers. Siegfried is the...
Slipped Disc
A 50-year veteran leaves the Chicago Symphony
Assistant Principal Oboe Michael Henoch, hired by Georg Solti in 1972, has announced his retirement. Also leaving the orchestra is bassoonist Dennis Michel, who joined in 1988. The old Solti gang is thinning out.
Slipped Disc
The ‘Soviet Elvis’ who sang in Carmen
The 1970s star Muslim Magomayev was known as ‘the Soviet Elvis’ for his immense popularity. After two years of study at La Scala he married a leading Bolshoi mezzo, Tamara Sinyavskaya. For two decades he was a Soviet heart-throb, but heavy smoking and a heart condition led to...
