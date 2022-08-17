ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

COVID-19 disrupted the agriculture sector in India, but not agricultural practices

India's agricultural system is largely based on input-intensive monocropping of staple crops. A study publishing August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, New Delhi, India and colleagues suggests that while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Global Trade#Linus Business#World Bank
Phys.org

How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data

County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices

An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New model for predicting belief change

A new kind of predictive network model could help determine which people will change their minds about contentious scientific issues when presented with evidence-based information. A study in Science Advances presents a framework to accurately predict if a person will change their opinion about a certain topic. The approach estimates...
Phys.org

A sustainable path to eliminate hunger in africa

To feed Africa's growing population, agricultural-food systems need to be modernized. In a new study, researchers analyzed how continental free trade and agricultural development could ensure sustainable food security for Africa. Currently, about one-fifth of Africa's population lacks sufficient food for good health. Much of the continent's food supply is...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Climate change threatens food supply chains with impacts on diet quality, income

Modeling shows climate change and extreme weather events will impact food supply chains, with adverse effects on income, food and nutrient availability. Rural communities would be most severely impacted—while more affluent communities would be better positioned to buttress against supply shocks. New University of Sydney research published in Nature...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Bioengineering better photosynthesis increases yields in food crops

For the first time, RIPE researchers have proven that multigene bioengineering of photosynthesis increases the yield of a major food crop in field trials. After more than a decade of working toward this goal, a collaborative team led by the University of Illinois has transgenically altered soybean plants to increase the efficiency of photosynthesis, resulting in greater yields without loss of quality.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers design compact high-power laser using plasma optics

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have designed a compact multi-petawatt laser that uses plasma transmission gratings to overcome the power limitations of conventional solid-state optical gratings. The design could enable construction of an ultrafast laser up to 1,000 times more powerful than existing lasers of the same size. Petawatt...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Natural substances show promise against coronavirus

Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
CANCER

