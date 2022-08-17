ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

thestandardnewspaper.online

More skeletal remains found at Swim Beach

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains...
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Joe Brown Drive, Desert Inn Road

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash on Friday. It was reported around 5 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicate a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling west on Desert Inn Road in the middle westbound travel lane.
news3lv.com

Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
pvtimes.com

Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town

Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
LAS VEGAS, NV

