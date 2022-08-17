Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
‘Basically rotten’: Las Vegas apartment residents on dealing with monsoonal flooding
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we continue with monsoon season, heavy rains have found their way into homes and buildings. 8 News Now visited an apartment complex at Eastern and Sahara with extensive water damage and spoke to mitigators who are there to evaluate the damage. This apartment has over an inch of free-standing water, which forced residents to […]
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
More skeletal remains found at Swim Beach
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains...
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Las Vegas family home damaged after severe flooding
Flooding can be expected after heavy rain, but it is hard to predict how severe it can get. A family living on the east side of the valley continues to clean up after their living room turned into a river as water leaked into their home on Friday.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Joe Brown Drive, Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash on Friday. It was reported around 5 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicate a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling west on Desert Inn Road in the middle westbound travel lane.
Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
news3lv.com
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump artist turns backyard storage containers into Wild West town
Jerry Orozco, 61, is the self-proclaimed mayor of Weathers Gulch Ghost Town, a place the artist conceived, designed and developed with ingenuity. Born and raised in California, Orozco loved to draw from a young age, when he first got involved with graphics. He worked over 35 years doing artwork for...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Metro police looking for man last seen Friday
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for assault on school bus driver in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in the Las Vegas valley this week. The Clark County School District says Otis Tanner, 46, was taken into custody for the attack on a driver near Tonopah and Vegas drives on Thursday.
