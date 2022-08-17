ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supersonic Jets#Supersonic Aircraft#Japan Airlines#Linus Travel#Air France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot

A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy